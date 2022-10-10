Vasco enters a decision-making mood to face Sport: “Let’s play to win” | vasco

The six points against Operário and Novorizontino put Vasco back on the path of access, but there are still battles ahead. Sport’s victory over Cruzeiro, this Sunday, kept the difference of three points, and the game between Cariocas and Pernambuco, next Sunday, at Ilha do Retiro, gained a decision.

In fourth place, Vasco has 55 points, three more than Sport. Therefore, it would be important for the carioca team to score before the sequence of games in São Januário, against Criciúma and Sampaio Corrêa. This is the projection of Vasco residents, who envision a victory in Recife. Today, according to the website “Infobola”, by mathematician Tristão Garcia, the chances of access are 74%.

1 of 3 Marlon Gomes designed the duel against Sport — Photo: Daniel Ramalho / Vasco Marlon Gomes designed the duel against Sport — Photo: Daniel Ramalho / Vasco

Although the retrospective away from home is not good, Vasco is confident after ending the sequence of eight consecutive defeats as a visitor against Operário and beating Novorizontino at home. Featured on Saturday, Marlon Gomes pointed out that the team travels to Pernambuco in search of the three points.

– It will be a very difficult game for Sport as well. They will face Vasco, who is a giant. We’re going to play to win and get out of there with three points – said Marlon.

Yuri Lara also designed next Sunday’s duel. For the midfielder, Vasco needs to score on Ilha do Retiro away from home and, if possible, win to forward access.

– A little, but a lot. We have to score away from home. We have a difficult game against Sport. That victory against Novorizontino was very important. At home we have to win. We are in a very good frame of mind and I think we are on the right track. If we win away from home, then we will be very close to our goal – projected Yuri, who guaranteed that he will be able to play after leaving the match against Novorizontino in pain.

2 of 3 Yuri Lara: “We have to score away from home” — Photo: Marcelo Baltar Yuri Lara: “We have to score away from home” — Photo: Marcelo Baltar

– Everything is fine. It was just tiredness. There’s nothing to worry about. God willing, I’ll be on the field against Sport – said the steering wheel.

Against Sport, Vasco will not have Léo Matos, suspended for the third yellow card. On the other hand Alex Teixeira will be available again, after serving suspension.

+ Read more news from Vasco