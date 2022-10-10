Vasco’s access chance goes to 74% after the 34th round of Serie B

Londrina and Sampaio Corrêa stumbled and practically said goodbye to the dispute. Criciúma and Ituano won their games, with the São Paulo team maintaining 12%.
Still at the top of the table, Grêmio has a 95% chance of going up, while Bahia went from 86% to 90%, giving a good jump in numbers.
The infobola website, by mathematician Tristão Garcia, considers that eight teams are fighting for the three remaining places in the Serie A. Only Cruzeiro guaranteed early access, with the title also confirmed.
Chances of access
1st – Cruise: 100% – 72 points
2nd – Guild: 95% – 57 points
3rd – Bahia: 90% – 56 points
4th – Vasco: 74% – 55 points
5th – Sport: 23% – 52 points
6th – Ituano: 12% – 51 points
7th – Sampaio Corrêa: 3% – 49 points
8th – Criciúma: 2% – 49 points
9th – Londrina 1% – 47 points
Fight against relegation
In the fight against relegation, the last three places are close to mathematical confirmation. Náutico has a 99% chance of falling, Brusque appears in second with 98%, and Operário-PR has 93%. CSA is the team in Z-4 with the highest chance of escaping with 72%.
Fall risk for Series C
20th – Nautical: 99% – 27 points
19th – Brusque: 98% – 31 points
18th – Worker-PR: 93% – 33 points
17th – CSA: 72% – 36 points
16th – Novorizontino: 29% – 37 points
15th – Chapecoense: 7% – 39 points
14th – Guarani: 1% – 41 points
13th – Vila Nova: 1% – 42 points
source: ge