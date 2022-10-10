VIDEO: criminals steal cell phones from victims on Avenida Presidente Vargas; crime has increased by more than 200% | Rio de Janeiro

Criminals have been operating freely on Avenida Presidente Vargas, one of the busiest in downtown Rio, stealing cell phones from pedestrians and bus passengers. A few years ago, the preferred target of thieves was necklaces and jewelry. Currently, it is cell phones that are in the crosshairs.

The thefts happen in broad daylight and they attack near signs and bus stops. They take advantage of it while the traffic is at a standstill and when the vehicles start to move, they pounce: they jump in the windows and take the cell phone from the passengers’ hands. Soon after, they put the device in their pocket and cross the tracks.

Some pass the theft proceeds to an accomplice and return to the points for further thefts.

“You’re there using your cell phone, suddenly you feel that hand and that’s it. I mean, there (on the cell phone) you have your personal data, everything. Then it gets complicated”, said the passenger who has already been through the situation.

Criminals take advantage of victims being distracted inside buses or cars and take advantage of open windows.

In one of the acts, agents from the Presentem Center appear and approach a motorcyclist, while the criminals quickly disperse, with each one heading in one direction.

Crime in the region is nothing new. In 2014, during a report on robberies and thefts on Avenida Presidente Vargas, a woman was a victim in front of TV Globo’s cameras. At that time, the most frequent target was silver and gold cords.

They also took advantage of the open windows to steal passengers. And they used violence to rob those who were waiting at the point. Most thefts were committed by teenagers.

Now, it is cell phones that are in the crosshairs of criminals. And you don’t just see minors acting.

Data from the Public Security Institute (ISP) translate the situation into numbers. Last year, from January to August, 638 cell phone thefts were recorded in the Center. This year, in the same period, there were 2,274.

The highest number since registration began to be counted. And an increase of more than 200%. “It’s a lack of security. Constantly. In the morning, it’s extremely difficult for you to use your cell phone, you have to use it quickly and store it,” said a woman.

Nurse Luciana Oliveira Matos took out insurance for her cell phone. And when she is alone, she only carries the cheapest device.

“I always try to ride in the middle seat and never in the window seat, because I’m scared too. On the car window too, and if I have it in the car, always with the window up”, Luciana said.

The Military Police said that just last month, PMs made 63 arrests and 15 arrests of minors at the Center.