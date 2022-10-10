Vini Jr is doubtful at Real Madrid to face Shakhtar Donetsk | Champions League

Striker Vini Jr is a doubt at Real Madrid for this Tuesday’s game against Shakhtar Donetsk, in Warsaw, for the fourth round of the Champions League group stage. The situation was revealed by the coach of the Spanish team, Carlo Ancelotti, during the press conference the day before.

— I have to evaluate Vini, he has played everything, there was the trip… — commented the coach.

On the other hand, Ancelotti stated that striker Karim Benzema will be back in the team and will be a starter.

1 of 1 Vinicius Junior could miss Real Madrid against Shakhtar Donetsk — Photo: Getty Images Vinicius Junior could miss Real Madrid against Shakhtar Donetsk — Photo: Getty Images

Vini Jr has been present in all 12 of Real Madrid’s official games this season, starting in all matches and substituted in five of them. He scored seven goals and provided three assists.

Benzema, in turn, was spared the Real Madrid’s last match, against Getafe, for the Spanish Championship. The French forward participated in eight of the Spanish team’s 12 games, scored four goals and provided an assist.