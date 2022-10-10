Viola Davis is ready for war in new scene from The Woman King

Oscar winner, Viola Davisis the main protagonist of The King Woman, new epic movie from Sony Pictures based on a true story. The feature has gained a new preview, showing scenes of the actress in action in the newest production of her winning career in the entertainment universe.

In the plot, Viola Davis will live the General Naniscaa powerful warrior who protects the kingdom of Dahomey with an incredible army.

Actress stands out in recent years in major productions

Viola Davis began his career in 1998, when he played Moselle in Irresistible Passion, released by the iconic director Steven Soderbergh. After several years in the entertainment industry, she began to be featured in several productions in which she acted. In 2016, she starred opposite Denzel Washington in A Boundary Between Us, directed by the actor, which earned her the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. Furthermore, she has also won an Emmy Award and two Tony Awards, thus achieving the Triple Crown of acting.

In the world of superheroes, Viola Davis plays Amanda Waller in the DCEU, where she must win her own series, derived from the hit Peacemaker.

Film is based on true story

The King Woman is the director’s newest film Gina Prince-Bythewood, known for The Old Guard (2021) and Beyond the Limits (2000). The film is based on the true story of Agojie, a unit of female warriors who protected the African kingdom of Dahomey in the 17th century.

in production, Viola Davis will play General Nanisca, who is preparing his mighty army for the greatest battle they have ever seen. Along with the Oscar winner, we will have Lashana Lynch, John Boyega, Thuso Mbedu and Hero Fiennes Tiffin.

Check out the new preview of The King Woman, new feature with Viola Davis

The King Woman hits theaters on September 22, promising to be yet another great movie with Viola Davis.