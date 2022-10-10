Viola Davis talks about fighting in the movies

Star and one of the producers of “The King Woman”, Viola Davis, 57, revealed details about her career in cinema. In an interview with The Guardian, the actress commented on her fight against stereotypes and her desire to change people’s view of black women.

With a heavy training routine for eight months, the famous confessed that this was not her biggest battle. For her, going ahead with the film for seven years was a big struggle for her.

“It’s a struggle to find partners who have the same vision as you, who can give the green light. And then the other struggle, if it’s a predominantly black female cast, is that because we don’t lead the global box office, there’s no precedent that it will work and will return the money to the people who invest in it”, he clarified.

Even with a trajectory marked by successful films and series, Viola Davis said that it is still difficult to tell the stories she wants to portray. To date, she is the only black woman to win the Oscar for best supporting actress.

In “The King Woman”, the artist feels a great connection with her story, mainly because her character has many sisters. In addition, the protagonist is a warrior, which the star also considers herself.

“Here’s the thing: we’re sisters, the Agojie are sisters. That’s not the mindset of just going out, shopping, and having an Aperol spritz. It’s a spirit of literally going into battle, and it’s out of love for each other that you are fighting. I don’t see Nanisca as an action hero. She’s a warrior woman”, he confirmed.

Still in production, Viola Davis commented on courage and fear and how it related to her character, even though she didn’t have a story like hers. “Every time I got closer to Oba I was getting closer to the man who sexually assaulted me. I wasn’t just getting closer to the enemy. Listen, the things that brought down the strongest human being was a traumatic memory they couldn’t fight for.”

“There’s an emptiness that comes with striving for success. At the same time, I have a real understanding of my limitations as a human being. I can’t carry the weight of the past on my shoulders. I can’t do that,” he added.

Finally, with “The King Woman”, Viola Davis stated that she believes she can transform the way people look at black women, bringing new perspectives and opportunities.

“What I can do to change is to show people that we are more than the mark people put on dark-skinned women. That we are sexual, that we are desirable, that we can be intelligent and our identity is not determined by the way they look. I can change the way Black women are viewed, to some extent, within the industry.”