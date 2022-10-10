Waiting for Cássio, Corinthians arrives with a cast almost “zero” to the final of the Copa do Brasil | Corinthians

In the final stretch of preparation for the final of the Copa do Brasil, coach Vitor Pereira had as a goal at Corinthians not to lose any player due to injury and keep the squad physically fit to arrive at zero for the game against Flamengo. Besides, of course, counting on the return of the injured.

Amidst leaps and bounds, the goal was practically met. Corinthians will face Rubro-Negro, this Wednesday, at 9:30 pm (Brasília time), in Itaquera, with all its main athletes available.

Goalkeeper Cássio, with a trauma to his right foot, was preserved from the victory over Athletico, but, according to the coach, he should play. The coach waits for shirt 12 to participate in training this Monday, normally, when he will be able to confirm his presence as a starter in the match.

From the list of problems that existed until then, the Portuguese’s biggest frustration is not having the midfielder Maycon at his physical peak. The player won minutes against Ahtleico, last Saturday, but he is not able to start playing and is not in a good rhythm either.

– I wish Maycon had come back sooner, was at his best. Miracles cannot be performed. So long gone, I haven’t had minutes in months. I hope he can help in the next game and then think about the other final. We will see. His quality is unquestionable. But to help, he needs to be physically well – said Vitor at his press conference last Saturday.

Satisfied with the collective performance of Corinthians in the last performance before the final, the Portuguese believes in the fact that the team will reach 100% physically in the decision. In addition to Maycon, right-back Rafael Ramos also returned to the field.

Balbuena, Renato Augusto, Du Queiroz, Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto are some of the names that were, little by little, being preserved in recent games, playing less than 90 minutes or not even going to the game, as was the case with Paraguay against Juventude.

– I believe that our team arrives at its best level, with a real possibility of title. We pressured, scored, played, created chances to score goals… We did what we could in terms of management. We have to be hungry, very hungry! – added Victor Pereira.

A probable Corinthians for the final has: Cassius; Fagner, Balbuena, Gil and Fábio Santos; Du Queiroz and Fausto; Renato Augusto; Róger Guedes, Yuri Alberto and Adson (Gustavo Mosquito or Mateus Vital).

