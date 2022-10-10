Want to buy a new TV? Discover the most advanced imaging technologies on the market

With the World Cup approaching, this is the time when many are looking for a new TV to watch the World Cup with the best image quality. Defining the screen type is one of the most important decisions when investing in a new device. But with so many names and configurations available, choosing the ideal model is not always an easy task.

Discover the most advanced imaging technologies on the market below and understand the difference between them.

Most Smart TVs these days have an LED display. This type of device, considered entry-level, has an LCD (liquid crystal) screen that works with backlight. The creation of the images occurs with the light, coming from the hundreds of microlamps of the LED panel, which is sent to the liquid crystals of the display. Generally, this type of screen has a Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels), but on larger models it is possible to find 4K resolution.

Mini LED TVs are an evolution of conventional LED, with more brightness and contrast and more vivid colors. The improvement is a consequence of the reduction in size and the increase in the number of light-emitting microlamps. In this type of screen, each LED is replaced by 40 small LEDs, in order to guarantee greater independence in lighting and improving the quality of each pixel. This technology is capable of dimming places on the screen more accurately, promoting dark colors and much more intense blacks.

The most advanced TVs are still the QLED, acronym for “Quantum Dot Light Emitting Diode”, or “light emitting diode with quantum dots”. In this technology, the device also consists of an LED panel that emits light behind the screen. The difference is that there are also light-emitting diodes with quantum dots. These dots filter light, brightness, and intensity to deliver higher pixel quality, resulting in an increased amount of color and brightness in the image.

Currently, many brands have combined quantum dots with Mini LED technology, bringing together the best of both technologies and delivering TVs with more color and brightness as well as more intense blacks.

OLED technology is the most modern available on the market so far. It is the same present in smartphones and enables the production of super-thin TVs. In this case, the screens do not use backlighting. They are formed by organic diodes that emit their own light. To form the images, the pixels light up one by one when stimulated by electrical impulses. Most Smart TVs with this display are 4K or 8K. OLED offers the best levels of contrast and brightness intensity.

