War in Ukraine can generate a wave of terrorism in the rest of Europe? Experts discuss – News

Seven months after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, tensions continue to escalate in the region. In recent weeks, Russia has annexed Ukrainian territories through referendums and President Vladimir Putin has announced a partial mobilization to recruit military to fight in the war.

Without a prospect of an end to conflict, the R7 spoke with experts to question whether the war could cross the borders of the two countries and cause a wave of terrorism in Europe.

In recent months, some situations have indicated, at least within Russia, extremist movements against the country.





In the most recent case, in late September, a 34-year-old man, identified as Artiom Kazantsev, opened fire on a school in Izhevsk, in the east of the country, killing 15 people, 11 of them children. The gunman was dressed in Nazi symbols during the attack and the motive is still unclear.

Back in August, a car explosion killed Darya Dugina, daughter of Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin, known as “Putin’s Rasputin” for his proximity to the head of state.

According to Russian authorities, explosives were placed in the philosopher’s car, which would be the target of the attack. However, the daughter was using the vehicle on the day of the attack, which exploded as she was driving home. Russia has accused Ukraine of being the mastermind of the attack, which in turn has denied responsibility.

For Igor Lucena, economist and doctor in international relations, terrorist attacks are expected to intensify both in Russia and Ukraine, especially in the four newly annexed regions (Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia), but not in the rest of Europe.

“What will happen and what must intensify are terrorist and radical attacks not only by Russians and Ukrainians within that region in Ukraine itself, but also in Russia itself. This is because we are witnessing not only political instability in the region, but political instability that also starts to contaminate Russia itself within what we are witnessing”, he says.

“I don’t believe this is going to make a kind of increase in terrorism as a whole. What we are witnessing in practice is a matter of conflict that, even though it is intensifying, is located within that border region”, completes Igor.

Vladimir Putin, responsible for the invasion order in Ukraine, was the victim of at least two terrorist attacks in Russian territory.

According to channels opposing Putin on Telegram, in September, a bomb had been placed on the rear wheel of the president’s car, and hours before the attempted attack, part of his security team had disappeared, making him more vulnerable. The failed attempt, however, is not confirmed by the Kremlin.

In another event, which took place in March, Putin was also reportedly the target of an “unsuccessful” attack, according to Ukrainian intelligence, during a trip to the Caucasus region, between eastern Europe and western Asia.

“We cannot say that there is an increase in terrorism in Europe because of the war in Ukraine. Even the latest indicators of democracy, of risk analysis, despite the war in Ukraine, show civil stability, democratic stability in European countries”, says Roberto Uebel, professor of international relations at ESPM Porto Alegre.

The expert explains that although in the current photograph he does not see the possibility of terrorist attacks in the old continent that are related to the conflict in Ukraine, “it does not mean that there are no terrorist groups in Europe, Ukraine or Russia. They exist. But this kind of conflict highlights a lot more separatist extremist groups.”

Cited by the two experts, the regions of Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, which correspond to more than 15% of Ukrainian territory, are the points of attention in relation to the advance of more radical separatist groups.





“It is still too early for us to understand and say what will happen to these four regions. What is logical is that Ukraine will not give up on retaking the regions, if only because these annexations are not respected or considered by the international community. So, not only will Ukrainian resistance become stronger, but it will be supported by the Ukrainian government”, analyzes Lucena.

Despite the annexation, Ukraine has made important advances in these locations.

In Lugansk, several cities were liberated from Russian troops, and Ukrainian flags were hoisted as a sign of victory, according to Governor Sergei Gaidai. Last Tuesday (4), Ukraine also claimed advances in northern Kherson.

“What happens is the emergence of separatist groups, of political movements that flirt with both the extreme right and the extreme left. But one cannot say that there is the emergence of terrorist groups as a response to the war”, comments Roberto on the performance profiles of the groups that participate in the combat.



* Intern at R7under the supervision of Daniel Pinheiro



