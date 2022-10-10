Wendell & Wild | Netflix reveals full trailer

Netflix recently released a full trailer for Wendell & Wild, the director’s new stop-motion feature film. Henry Selickknown for The Strange World of Jack and Coraline and the Secret World.

In the plot, two demon brothers – Wendell and Wild – enlist the help of 13-year-old Kat Elliot to summon them to the Land of the Living. But what Kat demands in return defies the law of life and death. Having finally managed to escape the underworld, the brothers struggle to escape the teenager’s wrath.

Wendell & Wild is a stop-motion animated film with a screenplay by Keegan-Michael Key (Predator) and Jordan Peele (Run!). The two, in fact, lend their voices to the protagonists.

The new Netflix animation is directed by Henry Selick in Jack’s wierd world and starring Key & Peele in an adventure that mixes comedy and fantasy with a touch of the supernatural.

The cast also has the talent of: Angela Bassett, James Hong, Lyric Ross, Tamara Smart, Natalie Martinez, Tantoo Cardinal, Gabrielle Dennis, Igal Naor, David Harewood, Maxine Peake, Ramona Young, Sam Zelaya, Seema Virdi, Gary Gatewood and Ving Rames.

Wendell & Wild arrives at the catalog of Netflix on October 28, a date close to Halloween.