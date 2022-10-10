What is Free Price? See how Claro’s free plan works | Telephony

Prezão Free is Claro’s new free plan. With it, the user will have the opportunity to watch videos and earn coins, in which it will be possible to exchange them over the internet, unlimited days of call and SMS. Currently, only Claro customers in the prepaid modality are eligible to participate.

The plan tends to help a greater number of Brazilians access the internet in Brazil. For now, the app is only available for the Android system. In the following lines, learn all the details of the operator’s plan and the advantages of using it.

1 of 3 Prezão Free App is available on the Google Play Store — Photo: Rômulo Diego Moreira/TechTudo Prezão Free app is available on the Google Play Store — Photo: Rômulo Diego Moreira/TechTudo

Who can join Prezão Claro?

Prezão Free is Claro’s first completely free mobile plan. The application is available to all prepaid Claro customers in the country who have the Android system. It is worth mentioning, therefore, that iPhone owners are not covered by the initiative.

It is only possible to join the plan for customers with a SIM card from the operator. So, if you’re from another operator, you’ll have to buy a Claro SIM card to be able to participate in the app and, for free, win some prizes. The chip costs between R$10 and R$15 at the operator’s stores.

What do I need to do to join?

To join the plan, the user must install the Prezão Free app from the Google Play Store and enter their prepaid number. New customers with the operator’s chip will need to wait 24 hours to access the application. Then, just enter with the same login and password of access to the Minha Claro platform or you can request eventual registration to receive login and password.

Overall, the process is quite simple. From the moment the application is available, the user needs to participate in some activities. As you earn the coins, called Claro Moedas, you can exchange them for prizes.

What does the Prezão Free app do on your smartphone?

2 of 3 Program brings the possibility to exchange the app’s currencies for unlimited calls — Photo: Luciana Maline/TechTudo Program brings the possibility to exchange the app’s currencies for unlimited calls — Photo: Luciana Maline/TechTudo

The program is quite democratic. After all, it allows the user to watch single videos and redeem benefit packages even without internet available. Although the company recommends using the app over a Wi-Fi connection for the customer to have a better experience, internet access is not essential.

In practice, the plan allows the new customer to enter disconnected and leave the virtual world. With just a few tasks like watching videos and calling friends, the user can have a plan with internet, unlimited days of calls or SMS.

What are the challenges of Prezão Free?

3 of 3 User must watch videos and earn unlimited internet — Photo: Playback/Unsplash/Rasheed Kemy User must watch videos and earn unlimited internet — Photo: Reproduction/Unsplash/Rasheed Kemy

The application brings a series of challenges. It is possible to watch videos lasting between 5 and 30 seconds. According to Claro, each video can only be watched once. These are usually advertising messages. At the end of this activity, the user earns the promotional benefit.

There are also other possibilities to earn coins, such as installing the apps suggested by Prezão Free for the first time on your cell phone.

In addition, it is possible to call friends and earn more coins. In this case, the subscriber needs to share his referral code with those who have not yet joined the plan. After the first login to the application, the nominee has up to seven days to activate the shared code. Finally, right after completing the activation, the Claro customer and the friend who just joined will receive coins that can be used within the app.

How to use Prezão Free coins?

To redeem their benefits, consumers must exchange their coins for internet packages, unlimited SMS to any operator and calls to customers who also have a Claro number. According to the operator, the items available for redemption according to the score obtained are:

Redemption of Prizes at Prezão Free rescue package package validity needed coins 50 MB Internet + Unlimited Voice and SMS 1 day 10 coins 100MB Internet + Unlimited Voice and SMS 1 day 20 coins 200MB Internet + Unlimited Voice and SMS 2 days 40 coins 500MB Internet + Unlimited Voice and SMS 5 days 100 coins 1GB Internet + Unlimited Voice & SMS 7 days 200 coins

Coins do not expire. Once you have received them, they will be available until the moment you redeem a package.

Since when is Prezão Free available?

Claro’s app was launched in March 2021. It represents the company’s first free plan available on Android’s online store, the Google Play Store. The idea of ​​offering the granting of benefits for using the application tends to increase the number of Brazilians with internet access.