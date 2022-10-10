What Margot Robbie Thinks of Lady Gaga Playing Harley Quinn

Margot Robbie since 2016 has been one of DC’s few high points in film, thanks to her performances as Harley Quinn. Having appeared in two “Suicide Squad” films and the “Birds of Prey” adaptation, the actress made the character her own.

Now, however, she will need to share the role with Lady Gaga, cast to play Harley Quinn in “Joker: Folie à Deux”. Did that upset you?

According to an interview with the actress for MTV News (transcribed by ComicBook.com), on the contrary.

“It makes me super happy, because I said from the beginning that all I want for Harley Quinn is for her to be one of those characters, like Macbeth or Batman, always going from great actor to great actor. It’s like someone can do her Batman, or someone can do her Macbeth.”

The fact that it is a female character makes Robbie even more excited about the possibility of having two actresses in the same role.

“I feel like, in not so many cases, it’s female characters — there was Queen Elizabeth I, who I had the opportunity to play, and I was honored by that. I was like, ‘wow, Cate Blanchett did Queen Elizabeth I, now I can do it too’. It’s an honor to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley Quinn can now be one of those characters that actresses can get a chance to play. And I think she will do something amazing.”

Margot Robbie and Harley Quinn

That doesn’t necessarily mean that Margot Robbie will stop playing Harley Quinn. Suicide Squad director James Gunn has previously hinted that the character could appear in one of the film’s spinoff projects being developed for HBO Max.

Meanwhile, “Joker: Folie à Deux” – which will be a musical, to top it off – is set to open in US theaters on October 4, 2024.

Click to follow IgorMiranda.com.br on: Instagram | twitter | Facebook | YouTube.