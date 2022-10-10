What to put in WhatsApp message? get the right impression

WhatsApp is the biggest messaging and chatting app right now. At least in Brazil it is the most used for both personal and professional purposes. Therefore, making a good impression or passing on the correct information about yourself is fundamental on the platform. Therefore, you should think carefully before selecting the WhatsApp message phrase.

If you don’t know what we’re talking about, the WhatsApp message is that phrase that is part of the profile of each account. It serves many purposes, such as informing about the person’s current situation (whether they are busy or not, for example) or to send a message to someone, promote a brand or action, etc.

What to put in the WhatsApp message to send the correct message?

both in android As for iOS, just go to the settings and look for the “Message” option and enter the phrase you want to appear as your “introduction” message in your messenger profile.

Information for WhatsApp Business

More than for the common profiles of the platform, companies that use WhatsApp Business can benefit a lot from the feature. It serves to let you know if the place is open or closed, if there is some kind of restriction or if there is a promotion, for example. You can make it clear that the company does not work with voice messages or not to send media files, among many other things.

Information for common WhatsApp: search for apps

If you’re not creative enough to put a phrase in your Whatsapp, the tip we have is to search for an application on the Play Store or the App Store. Just put the term “phrases” or “citations” in the search field to find an interesting option.

Remember that WhatsApp message can be used to convey something you think, feel or want to communicate to other people. Try not to be aggressive or disrespectful to anyone.