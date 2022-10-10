WhatsApp: 6 functions that are in testing and may soon arrive in the app | apps

WhatsApp could gain a number of improvements in the coming months. That’s because in the beta version of the application, available for iPhone (iOS) and Android phones, several new features are being tested and may soon reach users. Changes such as the inclusion of polls, creation of avatars and blocking of screenshots in single-view media are some of the new features that are already under development and/or available to the app’s testing audience. Check out, in the next few lines, six news that WhatsApp can win in 2022.

1 of 6 Avatars and more: check out six updates in development by WhatsApp — Photo: Marvin Costa/TechTudo Avatars and more: check out six updates in development by WhatsApp — Photo: Marvin Costa/TechTudo

According to the specialized portal WABetaInfo, one of the most awaited features that is currently being tested by WhatsApp is the sending of polls in groups. With the function, it will be possible to create questionnaires with up to 12 alternatives to choose from. Chat participants, in turn, can vote on as many answers as they wish. In addition, any member can generate a poll, even if they are not an administrator.

In the questionnaire there is also a button called “View votes”, which allows you to analyze the results to find out, for example, who voted for which alternative. The option will appear available within the sharing panel, where it is now possible to send photos, documents, location, etc.

Polls are currently open to some beta testers of iOS 22.21.0.70, Android 2.22.21.16 and earlier. These users can submit the questionnaires in the groups, regardless of whether the other members have the beta or traditional version of the messenger. However, they will only be viewed by those who have the app with the most recent update available on the Play Store or App Store. The news is expected to be made available in the coming weeks to more testers, but there is no deadline for when it will arrive for the general public.

2 of 6 Questionnaires with up to 12 answers can be sent in groups — Photo: Reproduction/WABetaInfo Questionnaires with up to 12 answers can be sent in groups — Photo: Reproduction/WABetaInfo

Another change that WhatsApp can receive is personalization with avatars. According to the portal, the application will have a specific area for creating and customizing the little dolls, and each user will be able to recreate himself – as is the case today with the Bitmoji application, for example. When configuring the avatar, a pack of custom stickers will be automatically generated to be sent in individual and group chats.

It can also be used as a profile picture, and in the more distant future, it could even replace the person’s face in a video call. This last feature is still in very early development, but sticker options may become available in the near future. There is no release date for the feature yet.

3 of 6 Avatars can be sent in the form of stickers in chats — Photo: Reproduction/WABetaInfo Avatars can be sent in the form of stickers in chats — Photo: Reproduction/WABetaInfo

Recently, a new feature called “Call Link” was announced for WhatsApp. The function allows users to create a unique link for voice or video calls, and share with contacts – much like in the Zoom app. Whoever receives the invitation can join the conversation just by tapping on the received link. To generate the call, the user can go to the “Calls” area in the app and tap on “Create call link”. Next, it is necessary to select whether the call will be by voice or video.

The functionality is only accessible to those who have a WhatsApp account; therefore, if someone who is not a user of the platform tries to enter the link, the link will not be opened. When generating a call, the participants’ phone number is visible, but end-to-end encryption is maintained. The feature was recently released to Android 2.22.21.13 beta testers. However, for unknown reasons, the function was disabled for everyone a few days ago and the return forecast has not yet been released.

4 of 6 Link to calls can be created in the “Calls” tab of WhatsApp — Photo: Reproduction/WABetaInfo Link to calls can be created in the “Calls” tab of WhatsApp — Photo: Reproduction/WABetaInfo

4. Screenshot blocking

Another feature that is being tested is the blocking of screenshots in single-view images and videos, officially announced in August of this year. With the update, when trying to capture a media sent in this format, only a black screen image is displayed. The function also prevents the image or video from being memorized by a screen recorder.

In addition, other actions are still not possible on this single view file type, such as sharing or saving to gallery. It is worth remembering that, for temporary conversations, prints can still be made normally. The feature is enabled for the Android 2.22.22.3 beta version and more testers should be released in the coming weeks, but there is no release date for the general public yet.

5 of 6 Screenshot on single media cannot be taken — Photo: Playback/WABetaInfo Screen captured on single media cannot be taken — Photo: Playback/WABetaInfo

5. New camera icon

Currently, the icon for taking photographs is the same as for video recordings. To generate a photo record, it is only necessary to tap the button once. Videos can be taken by holding down the shutter button. However, an update in progress makes two different types of buttons available to the user, one for each function. The new configuration is very similar to the common format found in cell phones, which provides an option for taking pictures and another for filming.

In addition, a shortcut to media records is also being made available, located in the conversation list area, next to the magnifying glass for searching contacts. The first novelty is available for the Android 2.22.21.8 beta version. The camera shortcut can be tested by users of the beta for Android 2.22.21.5 and the beta for iOS 22.20.0.73. There is no official release date yet.

6 of 6 WhatsApp can add buttons for independent photos and videos in the camera design — Photo: Playback/WaBetaInfo WhatsApp can add buttons for independent photos and videos in the camera design — Photo: Playback/WaBetaInfo

6. Save temporary messages

Finally, another update being developed by WhatsApp is the possibility of saving temporary messages. With the feature, a new option within the conversation will be available to the user, who will be able to select specific messages to be kept even after the predetermined time of deletion.

However, it is worth noting: the person who chose to time the conversation can choose to expire the saved message at any time. The feature will be available in a new tab of the app called “Saved messages”. In groups, only administrators will be able to save or not the conversations. The function is still under development and there is no official release date.

