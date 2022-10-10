WhatsApp may release groups with more than 1,000 people later this year

So far, WhatsApp has expanded the capacity of groups at least twice, to cover the number of followers on the platform.

Currently, the social network is no longer just an optional app, as many organizations use the app as an official communication channel. Therefore, the tool has become a connectivity requirement, bringing people together instantly.

See too: Is someone impersonating you? WhatsApp Web could be the problem

Demand for larger groups

In June of this year, the development lab revealed tests that expanded from 256 people, current configuration, to 512 members limited communities.

Despite the positive results, both in the system android, as well as iOS, the messenger has to deal with some legal restrictions in some countries. Therefore, they took advantage of this period of time to test even greater promotions, reaching the point of observing the possibility of 1,024 users.

Why Brazil has controlled social networks

In Brazil, WhatsApp faces the barriers of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), as any mechanism that expands the engagement of certain materials poses a certain risk to the dissemination of fake news. For now, the decision is that no type of media irresponsibly leverages the dynamism of these channels, which do not have so many filters against false information.

Accelerating the officialization of functionality

As published by the WABetaInfo Portal, the goal group has accelerated the launch of this new feature, as companies also depend on this improvement to increase their communication efficiency.

Firstly, devices with a beta version of the application will receive the updated platform and gradually, the others will have access gradually.

Therefore, Brazilians should expect new resolutions from the STE, until they start to receive the updated versions. Don’t forget to check your app store for any pending downloads, ensuring access to all functions released in the last few weeks or important security fixes to improve encryption performance.