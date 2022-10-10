WhatsApp now allows calls with up to 8 people

Regardless of whether it’s for a moment of relaxation or formal conversations, WhatsApp is improving its features.

Everyone knows that WhatsApp is one of the main, if not the main, favorite social network of Brazilians, in terms of its practicality. This is said because you just save the person’s number on your smartphone, and then, if they have an active profile on the platform, start a conversation.

Since its launch, most features are offered for free. But over time, paid plans emerged for companies, which are allowed to use the API, a feature responsible for personalizing the service. In order to improve the services offered, WhatsApp now allows you to make a call with up to 8 people. Check the details below.

You don’t have to go far back in time to remember how unstable WhatsApp calls were. In short, the quality of the system was a very worrying thing, which often prevented users from completing the call.

From the criticism in this regard, Meta began to plan changes that would offer a more stable link. From there, the service has evolved so much that, now, even the limit of people on the call has gone up.

WhatsApp even allows 8 people in the same call, which allows emergency meetings to resolve any type of problem. In this way, it is no longer necessary to gather people in another virtual environment to make videos.

Goal aims to improve communication between users on the messaging platform

Whether it’s for a relaxing moment or formal conversations, WhatsApp is improving its processes to make the experience even better. Meta wants to improve communication between users, so video calls and unlimited calls will continue to improve.

Finally, keep your app up to date. Only in this way will you be able to better enjoy all that WhatsApp has to offer, not least because nothing prevents the company from further increasing the number of people per call, and even the volume of groups soon.

Image: Diego Thomazini/shutterstock.com