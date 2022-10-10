WhatsApp is a tool widely used in the current market, mainly because it is a payment toolbeing more than a means of communication.

WhatsApp: premium version can be an excellent business tool

Therefore, WhatsApp has become a very important sales channel for small and medium-sized businesses. Therefore, several news – some of them false – appear using the company’s image.

premium version

The premium version of WhatsApp is an improved version of the already known WhatsApp Business. Therefore, according to the company, the news about charging for the use of all messaging services is not true.

WhatsApp aims to become an easy business tool, mainly aimed at the MEIthe individual microentrepreneur, so the premium version is an improvement in features.

Improvements

For example, you can link up to ten devices to your account and customize links with your company name in the URL. The current business-oriented version of WhatsApp allows the connection of up to four devices.

Monthly fee was not disclosed by the company

According to recent information, the premium version will not be mandatory, although it is an opportunity for companies. In addition, the official values ​​for the monthly fee were not disclosed by the company.

As per the official information of the company, WhatsApp and Facebook do not charge fees when you send or receive money from friends and family using a prepaid card, a debit card or a multiple card with a debit function.

Check the collection rates of financial institutions

However, your bank may charge fees for using overdraft and your carrier may charge fees for using mobile data, so it is important to check with your financial institution. According to WhatsApp, when you send or receive money using Facebook Pay on WhatsApp, you will see the transaction in the bank account associated with the card you used.

How does the transaction appear on my bank statement?

The official disclosure highlights that the transaction description on your bank statement will begin with “FBPAY *WA” or “FBPAY -W” and end with the recipient’s name or an additional description.

Ease of transactions

The official disclosure of the platform highlights that the payment service on WhatsApp is offered by Facebook Pay, a product of Facebook, Inc, and is a safe and consistent way to send and receive money using your card details saved on WhatsApp.