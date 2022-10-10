When will WhatsApp start charging for usage? Date confirmed?

When Meta – a company that takes care of the Whatsapp, Facebook and Instagram – announced that it will charge for the use of the messenger, many people were worried if they would have to find another instant messaging application to call their own.

The fact is that many doubts still permeate the fields of what is being called WhatsApp Premium. The good news is that some news about the service has already been released and can help users understand how it will work.

WhatsApp Premium: will sending messages be paid?

The answer is no. Despite rumors that the messenger may charge its users for sending messages, WhatsApp Premium will actually be an improved version of WhatsApp Businessas a way to complement its range of resources.

Currently, the tool is intended for those who own a business and use the application to communicate with customers or close a sale. An example is those who act as Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEI).

What is the purpose of the paid version of WhatsApp?

Basically, the goal is to make the entrepreneur’s life easier and help increase earnings. Among the novelties of the new functionality, the following stand out: the possibility of linking up to 10 devices to the account and creating customizable links with the company name in the URL.

Currently, WhatsApp Business allows adaptable registration for landlines, the possibility of connecting up to 4 devices at the same time and the option of a business profile, with additional links, addresses and other personal information.

After all, when should the billing start?

Regarding the values, Meta has not yet released any amount to be charged for the use of the new features. The company, however, warns of possible scams that are circulating on the networks.

One of them has the following message:

“Confirmed… Tomorrow the free messages will end, and they will start charging for Whatsapp at R$ 0.37. Resend this message to more than 3 groups, and you will get 100% free for life. Pay attention to the ball, because it will turn green, do it and see. I already did.”

According to the company responsible for WhatsApp, the message it’s not true. She guides users not to fall for this type of scam, because to use the messenger, it is enough to have it downloaded on the cell phone in addition to an internet connection.