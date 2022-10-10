Where are you? Remember the 2013 Copa do Brasil champions for Flamengo | Flamengo

A modest team, with players who lived the best year of their careers, and who won an unlikely title at a time when Flamengo was worried about paying debts. The 2013 Copa do Brasil is remarkable for the red-black fan who begins to decide the 2022 edition this Wednesday, against Corinthians, in Itaquera. But what about the heroes of almost a decade ago, where are they?

1 of 16 Flamengo champion of the Copa do Brasil 2013 — Photo: Social networks Flamengo champion of the 2013 Copa do Brasil — Photo: Social networks

The ge went after each of the players who entered the field in the 2-0 over Athletico-PR, on November 27 of that year, and the most famous names. Check out where each one is nine years after the last time Flamengo lifted the Copa do Brasil.

Philip – He remained at Flamengo until 2015, when he went to Figueirense. He is still active at age 38. He also played in Bragantino, Boavista, Uberlândia, Botafogo-PB, Taubaté and in Hungarian football. He played in the last Série D for Paraná Clube.

2 of 16 Felipe defended Paraná in 2022 — Photo: Reproduction Felipe defended Paraná in 2022 – Photo: Reproduction

Leo Moura – One of the greats in the club’s history in the position with over 500 games, he said goodbye in 2015 and went to the Fort Lauderdale Strikers, from the United States. He passed through Indian football before playing for Metropolitano, Santa Cruz, Grêmio and Botafogo-PB. Retired since 2020, he currently defends Resenha, from Piauí, in 7-a-side football tournaments.

3 of 16 Léo Moura in action for Resenha Fut 7 — Photo: Reproduction Léo Moura in action for Resenha Fut 7 — Photo: Reproduction

Wallace – Defends Brusque in Serie B and is 34 years old. He remained at Flamengo until 2016, but could not resist criticism and transferred to Grêmio. He also wore the shirts of Gaziantepspor and Goztepe, from Turkey, and played for Vitória, the club that revealed him.

4 of 16 Wallace defends Brusque in Serie B — Photo: Reproduction Instagram Wallace defends Brusque in Serie B — Photo: Instagram reproduction

Samir – One of the youngest in that squad, he is at Tigres de México after a brief spell at Watford, in the Premier League. Left-handed defender, he was sold in 2016 to Udinese, where he had a good five seasons on a quick loan to Hellas Verona.

5 of 16 Samir is in Tigres, Mexico — Photo: Reproduction Samir is in Tigres, Mexico — Photo: Reproduction

André Santos – Another who has already retired, but can’t let go of the ball. He competes in footvolley tournaments and even participated in reality shows. After leaving Flamengo, in 2014, he played for Goa, from India, Botafogo-SP, FC Will, from Switzerland, and Turkey’s Boluspor, before ending his career at Figueirense, the club that revealed him.

6 of 16 André Santos competes in footvolley tournaments — Photo: Reproduction André Santos competes in footvolley tournaments — Photo: Reproduction

Amaral – Author of a great goal in the first game of the final, Amaral, Pitbull, is still active and defended CSE, from Alagoas, in the first half. His spell at Flamengo ended in 2015, when he was loaned to Vitória. He also played for Boa Esporte, CSA and Moto Club.

7 of 16 Amaral wore the CSE shirt in the first semester — Photo: Reproduction Amaral wore the CSE shirt in the first semester — Photo: Reproduction

Elias – Absolute star of that conquest, when he shared the spotlight with Hernane. After Flamengo was unable to buy him from Sporting, he returned to defending Corinthians and also played for Atlético-MG and Bahia before retiring in 2020. He works with Ronaldo Fenômeno in the former striker’s SAFs in the scout department of both Cruzeiro and from Valladolid.

8 of 16 Elias works in the scout department of Ronaldo’s SAFs — Photo: Personal archive Elias works in the scout department of Ronaldo’s SAFs — Photo: Personal archive

Luiz antonio – Elected the best on the field in the final, the midfielder filed a lawsuit against Flamengo the following year and never had a sequel. On loan to Sport, Bahia and Chapecoense, he left the club for good in 2018, when he went to play in the Middle East for three seasons. He is Wallace’s teammate in Brusque.

9 of 16 Luiz Antônio is in Brusque — Photo: Reproduction instagram Luiz Antônio is in Brusque — Photo: Reproduction instagram

Carlos Eduardo – Flamengo’s biggest investment in 2013, was much criticized by the fan, but a starter throughout the campaign. He left the club to return to Rubin Kazan in 2014. In Brazil, he also defended Atlético-MG, Vitória, Paraná, Coritiba, Juventude and Brasiliense. He is without a club at the age of 35.

10 of 16 Carlos Eduardo defended Brasiliense in 2021 — Photo: Personal archive Carlos Eduardo defended Brasiliense in 2021 — Photo: Personal archive

Paulinho – A revelation of that team, the dribbling winger did not take advantage of the success and wandered through lesser clubs after the “boom” in 2013. A member of what was baptized as “Bonde da Stella” in 2015, he passed through Santos, Vitória, Guarani, Náutico, Anápolis, Rio Branco-ES, Desportiva-ES, Korean football and played in the Série B of Carioca for the Americano.

11 of 16 Americano de Campos announced Paulinho in 2022 — Photo: Disclosure Americano de Campos announced Paulinho in 2022 – Photo: Disclosure

Hernane – Brazil’s top scorer in 2013, with 36 goals, he lived the year of his life, but still managed to shine for Bahia and Sport after leaving Flamengo. He had a quick stint at Al-Nassr, from Saudi Arabia, in controversial negotiation, defended Grêmio, Confiança, Lemense and now scores for Brasiliense.

12 of 16 Hernane celebrates a goal for Brasiliense — Photo: Reproduction Hernane celebrates a goal for Brasiliense – Photo: Reproduction

John Paul – The left-back participated a lot in the campaign and entered the final minutes after André Santos was sent off. After Flamengo, he defended Palmeiras, Bahia, Figueirense and has been with América-MG since 2019.

Diego Silva – Hired as a bet along with Paulinho, coming from XV de Piracicaba, he did not have the same success this season. At the end of the loan, he played for Portuguesa, Guarani, América-RN, Cabofriense, Sampaio Corrêa, Atlético-GO and played for the 2021 Catarinense for Marcílio Dias.

Marcos Gonzalez – The Chilean entered the extra time to hold back a draft of Athletico-PR’s pressure after the 1 to 0 and participated in the party. He left Flamengo in 2014, and played for Unión Española, Necaxa and Palestino before retiring in 2018.

Chicao – Owner of that team, the defender was out of the final for suffering a muscle injury in the first leg and gave way to Samir. He left Flamengo in 2015 for a brief spell at Bahia and India’s Delhi Dynamos, before retiring in the same year.

13 of 16 Chicão retired in 2015 and has a radio to narrate football matches — Photo: TV Globo/Reproduction Chicão retired in 2015 and has a radio to narrate football matches — Photo: TV Globo/Reproduction

Marcelo Moreno – The striker lost space with the Hernane explosion and had his time at Flamengo shortened. Greatest goalscorer in the history of the Bolivian national team, he was Brazilian champion for Cruzeiro in 2014 and had a long stint in Chinese football. He is currently at Cerro Porteño, Paraguay, at age 35.

14 of 16 Marcelo Moreno is at Cerro Porteño — Photo: Reproduction Marcelo Moreno is at Cerro Porteño — Photo: Reproduction

Adrian – One of Flamengo’s great promises at the beginning of the last decade, did not live up to expectations, but left the club as champion of the Copa do Brasil. In 2014, he began his career in Europe, where he visited Cagliari, Leeds, Nantes, Sion and Kayserispor. He defended Avaí in 2021, but returned to Sion, from Switzerland.

15 of 16 Adryan celebrates a goal with the Sion shirt — Photo: Reproduction Adryan celebrates a goal with the Sion shirt — Photo: Reproduction

Gabriel – The Bahia attacking midfielder defended the club for more than 200 games and remained until 2018, when he was loaned to Sport. He also passed through Kashiwa Reysol, from Japan, and Coritiba, before arriving at CSA. He is the captain of the Alagoas team.

16 of 16 Gabriel commands the midfield of CSA against Tombense — Photo: Morgana Oliveira/ASCOM CSA Gabriel commands the midfield of CSA against Tombense — Photo: Morgana Oliveira/ASCOM CSA

Jayme de Almeida – Carioca champion in 2014 for Flamengo, he couldn’t stand the pressure for the bad start of Brasileirão and gave way to Ney Franco. In 2015, he returned to the club as an assistant manager until 2018. He did not manage any other team.

+ Read more Flamengo news

🎧 Listen to the ge Flamengo podcast 🎧