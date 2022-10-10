Where do you meet Young Rock’s Greg Yao » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

Ronny Chieng plays Greg Yao in the TV series Young Rock, and here’s a guide to his other film and television roles, including Shang-Chi’s Jon Jon.

He plays wrestling promoter Greg Yao in young rock, but what other movies and shows has Ronny Chieng been a part of? Malaysian comedian Chieng spent many years living in Australia, where he obtained a Graduate Diploma in Legal Practice. It was around this time that he began appearing in Australian comedy series such as late at night today, Problems and the series of sketches This is Littleton. In 2015 she became a correspondent for the The Daily Show, hosted by Trevor Noah, which provided him with something of a career advancement.

Upon your arrival in The Daily Show – where Steve Carell and Olivia Munn were also correspondents – Chieng worked more in TV with Stories I want to tell in person and culinary parody The Catering Show. In 2016 he made a comedy pilot called Ronny Chieng: International Student, which was a fictionalized retelling of her experiences living in Melbourne. It was later picked up for a full series, and while it was well reviewed and highlighted Chieng’s strengths as a comic book artist, it only lasted one season.

He soon followed up with a supporting role in 2018. Crazy Rich Asians, a romantic comedy with a predominantly Asian cast. The film became a surprise hit, grossing $230 million worldwide, while Chieng received good reviews for his scene-stealing work Edison “Eddie” Cheng. He had an especially busy year in 2021, when he appeared in six films. He voiced the God Kite in the animated comedy Dragon of Desiresplayed Kendo in the Owen Wilson/Salma Hayek drama Blessing and had a supporting role in the erotic drama Trust.

Ronny Chieng’s Other Film and TV Roles

Chieng also appeared in two of the biggest blockbusters of 2021: Godzilla vs Kong and the MCU Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. 2021 was also the year that Ronny Chieng played wrestling promoter Greg Yao in young rock, which – as the title implies – focuses on former wrestler Dwayne Johnson’s younger years. Yao is a rival wrestling promoter to Johnson’s grandmother, Ata. Despite being buried under glasses and a mustache, he is clearly still Chieng underneath.

Outside of young rock, Ronny Chieng also has a recurring role Doogie Kamealoha, MD, a medical comedy about a child prodigy (played by Peyton Elizabeth Lee) who balances being a teenager with practicing medicine. The show is based Doogie Howser, MD, with Cheing playing Dr. Lee, a heart surgeon. Looking ahead, the actor will voice the titular role in the animated film Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow and will star opposite Allison Williams in the James Wan-produced horror film M3GAN.