where to watch, schedule, lineups and refereeing

Santos and Juventude face each other at 8 pm today (10), in Vila Belmiro, for the 31st round of the Brazilian Championship.

Peixe won one of the last eight games in the Brasileirão and needs the three points to stave off the risk of relegation to Serie B. Lantern Juventude is virtually relegated.

where to watch

The match will be broadcast on SporTV and Premiere. The UOL Scoreboard will follow everything in real time.

place and time

The game will be played at Vila Belmiro, in Santos, at 8 pm (Brasilia time).

Possible lineups

Saints: John Paul; Auro, Luiz Felipe, Eduardo Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan; Rodrigo Fernández, Carlos Sánchez and Lucas Barbosa; Angelo, Lucas Braga and Marcos Leonardo.Technician: Orlando Ribeiro

Youth: Pegorari; Rodrigo Alves, Paulo Miranda, Thalisson Kelven and Moraes; Elton, Jadson and Chico Kim; Capixaba, Rafinha and Pitta. Technician: Lucas Zanella (interim)

embezzlement

Santos will not have Maicon, Madson and Soteldo (medical department) and Nathan (suspended). Juventude does not have Marlon, Rafael Forster, Renato Chaves and Anderson Leite, all in the DM.

Arbitration

Referee: José Mendonça da Silva Junior (PR)

Assistants: Alessandro Alvo Rocha de Mattos (BA) and Eduardo Gonçalves da Cruz (MS)

VAR: Rodolpho Toski Marques (PR)