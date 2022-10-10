who is reporter attacked by photo with Endrick

Gabriela Ribeiro, a reporter for TV Globo, shared an outburst after receiving attacks by sharing a photo in which she appears interviewing Endrick, promise of Palmeiras.

According to the journalist’s account, she received sexist and sexist comments after the photo was posted on her Instagram profile. “Maria kicker” was one of the offenses used on the social network.

“Good citizen saying that ‘I would eat easy’, people saying that I want to appear more than the player (my Instagram account, see).

Born in Foz do Iguaçu (PR), the 29-year-old reporter stated, in videos posted on Instagram, that her passion for the sport began during her childhood, when she had her first contact with tennis under the influence of her father.

And reporting is no use, see? It’s every DM I report that Instagram just says “we don’t have time to review, block this account and life that goes on”. But deep down I just keep thinking about the disgrace that these people’s lives are, get out — Gabriela Ribeiro (@ribeirogabriela) October 10, 2022

Career

Gabriela Ribeiro has worked at TV Globo in São Paulo since 2019. Previously, the journalist stood out at RPC, Globo’s affiliate in Paraná, covering local football clubs — Athletico and Coritiba.

In addition to her experience at the station, the young woman also worked as a reporter for the Gazeta do Povo and Correio Braziliense vehicles. Gabriela even carried out political coverage in Brasília at the time, she told in her Instagram stories.

While still young, Gabriela was also present in important coverage of sporting events in Brazil, such as the World Cup (2014) and the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro (2016).

A constant name on Premiere and SporTV, she joined the station’s team in open TV broadcasts in January last year.

The journalist debuted as a presenter of São Paulo’s “Globo Esporte” in March 2021. She became part of the rotation of substitutes for the attraction’s commander, Felipe Andreolli.

Also in the stories, she previously stated that she often faces “mistakes due to a ‘weird exposed life’, which, for women, means suffering constant attacks”.

“But I respond to difficulties with that mockery and overcoming myself every day,” said the journalist.