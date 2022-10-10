Will the list of up to 55 Selection names open? And the 26? Find out what the Cup regulations say | Brazilian Team

The list of up to 55 names from the National Team for the Qatar Cup will be closed. In a series of meetings for important definitions for the World Cup, the coach of the Brazilian men’s team, Tite, was moved from the idea of ​​disclosing the up to 55 names he will send to FIFA on October 21 .

To avoid leakage effects, as happened in 2018 (when there were 35 names), the coach defended at the press conference calling for the friendlies against Ghana and Tunisia, in September, that he would like to release all the names of the pre-list soon and make it public. But this is not going to happen.

Incidentally, FIFA itself also changed its mind about publishing the list. The amended regulation provides that the list of up to 55 names is not disclosed. FIFA only makes public, of course, the list of the 26 called up, which needs to be delivered by November 14.

In the final stretch of observations, Tite and the commission will have an intense October. There will be an inspection in Turin, then they will go to the finals of the Copa do Brasil and, at the end of the month, the coach and company will leave for Europe, to accompany related athletes from the provisional list.

When Tite said he wanted to publicize the list, the coordinator of the main team Juninho Paulista had already joked with the coach and asked for calm about the decision to publish the list. The final list – of the 26 names – will come out of these up to 55 related players and publication would provoke public debates and, of course, media about the choices of Tite and the commission.. What the Selection wants to avoid.

The number of 55 is the limit for the list, but the total filling is not mandatory – by the way, another list, the definitive one for the Cup, has a minimum number of 23 and a maximum of 26. But Tite has already defined that he will summon the 26 names.

The provisional list of the Brazilian team will not necessarily obey the proportion of positions in the final list of 26 – which means: if you are going to call up three goalkeepers among the 26 (corresponding to 11% of the total), there will not be six goalkeepers among the possible 55 ( which would be 11% as well).

The idea is to list players “ready for the Cup”, as Tite’s team refers. The physical issue will be decisive to list and cut players on the list to be delivered in two weeks

The FIFA World Cup Qatar regulations provide that the so-called provisional list – that of November 21 with up to 55 names – has the following information about the players:

full name and surname

name on shirt

place and date of birth

passport number and expiration date

club name and country

height Weight

number of international call-ups and goals per team

The 23 to 26 listed players must come off the provisional list – the one with up to 55 names.

This time, with the Cup at the end of the year, all players will be free from November 13th. The presentation of the Selection, in Turin, is on November 14th.

The rules for participating in the World Cup have specific rules for cases of injury. The regulation says the following:

The player listed on the final list can only be replaced in the event of injury or serious illness 24 hours before the debut of each team. That is, in the case of Brazil, it counts until the 23rd of November, as the Seleção debuts on the 24th against Serbia.

in this case, the replacement does not have to comply with the up to 55 names rule. That is, a player outside the provisional list can be called up

for the substitution, the FIFA Medical Commission must receive a certificate that proves the serious injury or illness of the athlete

the substitute player inherits the shirt number of the cut player.