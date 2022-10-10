Windows 11: New build adds support for third-party widgets

Update for Insiders also added functions to Microsoft Teams Chat

Microsoft has made available to users registered in the Windows Insider program, the Windows 11 OS build 25217. The update brings some new features such as support for third-party widgets, improvements to the Game Pass widget, and new video calling functions for Microsoft Teams Chat.

Developers can now create, test and add widgets to the Windows 11 dashboard. According to Microsoft, widgets can only be created for apps with the Win32 API for now. Developers can locally test their creations and submit them for Microsoft approval. When build 25217 is available to all users, at a later date, approved widgets will appear in the Microsoft Store.

A limited group of subscribers to the program had access to the first tests of Chat’s new features. Now, when opening Microsoft Teams on the taskbar, a preview of your video will appear. In this way, it will be possible fix your appearance, or background, before starting the call. In the future, Microsoft hopes that more people will test the new feature before implementing it in a future update.

What’s New for the Game Pass Widget

Windows 11 is being increasingly used by users, including gamers. The Game Pass widget, which was implemented recently, is slowly getting new updates.

Build 25217 also brings another new feature to the Game Pass widget. now the Microsoft Store makes it clearer when a game is available as part of the service. This facilitates the search, reducing the chances of buying a game already included in the subscription. In addition, the Game Pass library has received performance improvements.

Other new additions to the build include improved cloud search suggestions and built-in Simplified Chinese search suggestions. For now, the update is only available to those enrolled in the Windows Insider program. When the testing phase ends, the update will be made available to all users, on a different date.

