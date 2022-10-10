With the crowd cheering, Palmeiras arrives in Goiânia to face Atlético-GO; see related | palm trees

With support from fans at the hotel, the Palmeiras delegation landed in Goiânia earlier this Sunday night. On Monday, at 6:30 pm, Verdão will face Atlético-GO, at the Antonio Accioly stadium, in a game for the 31st round of the Brazilian Championship.

Abel Ferreira and Zé Rafael, who were absent against Coritiba, are back.

Alviverde fans were waiting for the team at the door and in the lobby of the hotel where the group is concentrated. The site was cordoned off by security to prevent riots.

See the Palmeiras fans party on arrival in Goiânia

Earlier, the Palmeirense technical commission commanded a technical and finishing work with the group. Atuesta, suspended with three yellow cards, will serve automatic suspension.

Palmeiras has 66 points and is in first place in the Brasileirão. Internacional, vice-leader, beat Goiás this Sunday and reduced the alviverde advantage to nine points.

The table of Verdão in the Brasileirão still has: Atlético-GO (away), São Paulo (home), Avaí (home), Athletico-PR (away), Fortaleza (home), Cuiabá (away), América-MG (home) and International (outside).

goalkeepers: Weverton, Marcelo Lomba and Vinicius Silvestre

Weverton, Marcelo Lomba and Vinicius Silvestre Sides: Marcos Rocha, Mayke, Garcia, Piquerez and Vanderlan

Marcos Rocha, Mayke, Garcia, Piquerez and Vanderlan Defenders: Gustavo Gomez, Murilo and Luan

Gustavo Gomez, Murilo and Luan Midfielders: Danilo, Zé Rafael, Gabriel Menino, Gustavo Scarpa and Bruno Tabata

Danilo, Zé Rafael, Gabriel Menino, Gustavo Scarpa and Bruno Tabata Attackers: Dudu, Rony, Merentiel, Wesley, Endrick, López, Breno Lopes and Rafael Navarro

2 of 3 Palmeiras arrives in Goiânia to face Atlético-GO — Photo: Felipe Zito Palmeiras arrives in Goiânia to face Atlético-GO – Photo: Felipe Zito