Woman receives message from neighbor asking her to wear pants when taking out trash

An American woman was surprised to find a handwritten message nailed to her front door, demanding that she cover her body while taking out the trash. “My husband can see you,” part of the note reads.

The woman, known only as Emily, posted a video on TikTok showing how shocked she was to find the message had been nailed to her door for no reason, as she had no idea what her outfit – or lack thereof – would cause. so uncomfortable.

She then decided to record a video in the form of an outburst and post it on her profile on the platform, where an image appears with the entirety of the note, which says, in English: “Hi, my husband can see you on our Ring camera. put your pants on when you take out the trash”, he demanded, before signing the note as “your neighbor”.

Despite the indignation, Emily says she doesn’t intend to do anything against the neighbor, saying only that she is a “good” person and that she doesn’t care about the neighbor’s opinion.

In any case, Emily refused to give in to her neighbor’s demands and joked about the situation in her video, which has since racked up over 1.8 million views and 23,000 likes.

In the message, the woman makes it clear that the reason for the request is to prevent her husband from seeing Emily “without pants”. Image: Playback/TikTok

One person commented, “Write back ‘Thanks, but I’m fine. Talk to your husband, not me.'” While another said, “No. Tell them to turn off the camera” with a smiley emoji.” One user pondered, “It makes me wonder who can see me when I’m in my backyard.”

In a later video, Emily continued to joke about the situation, dancing without pants and wearing only a sweatshirt and sunglasses.