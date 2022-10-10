World Bank and IMF see risk of global recession – 10/10/2022 – Market

World Bank President David Malpass and IMF (International Monetary Fund) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said there is a growing risk of global recession, with inflation remaining an ongoing problem following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“There is a risk and a real danger of a global recession next year,” Malpass said in a dialogue with Georgieva at the start of the two institutions’ first face-to-face meetings since the Covid-19 pandemic.

He cited slowing growth in developed economies and currency depreciation in many developing countries.

On Monday, she noted that economic activity is slowing in three major economies: Europe, which has been hit hard by high natural gas prices; China, where real estate volatility and the woes caused by Covid-19 are dampening growth; and the United States, where interest rate increases “are starting to take effect.”

Slowing growth in advanced economies, rising interest rates, weather risks and high food and energy prices are hitting developing countries particularly hard, the two leaders said, calling for joint action to help emerging markets.

“It’s not an optimistic picture. But if we join forces, if we act together, we can reduce the pain that lies ahead of us in 2023,” Georgieva said.

Georgieva said the IMF will advocate this week for central banks to continue their efforts to contain inflation despite the negative impact on growth.

Malpass, who was criticized last month for refusing to say whether he accepts the scientific consensus on global warming, said bank officials were working hard to free up more funds to deal with the climate problems facing so many developing countries.