World Bank and IMF warn of ‘increasing risks’ of global recession

World Bank President David Malpass and International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said there was a growing risk of a global recession.

With rising inflation in much of the world and rising interest rates to try to contain the rise in prices, the result should be a reduction in growth in much of the world.

“There is a risk and a real danger of a global recession next year,” Malpass said, in a dialogue with Kristalina, earlier in the week. annual meeting between the two institutionsthis Monday the 10th.

Malpass cited slowing growth in developed economies and currency depreciation in many developing countries. Kristalina said the IMF sees “a significant problem” in China, the world’s second-largest economy, where volatility is hampering growth.

According to the institutions, the world is dealing with the challenges of the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and a global food and energy crisis. “These crises are threatening livelihoods and affecting the most vulnerable,” the World Bank said in a statement. “There is a deep urgency for policymakers, international organizations and the private sector to take decisive and coordinated action to build resilience in this era of volatility.”