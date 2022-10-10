Xbox ‘Chromecast’? CEO posts photo with possible Game Pass dongle | Xbox

Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, posted a photo on his Twitter account in which users spotted a mysterious device that could be a Microsoft dongle to play games via Xbox Game Pass on any TV or monitor. The development of such a device under the codename “Keystone” has already been confirmed by a company spokesperson and was supposed to work as a Chromecast, but transmitting data from Xbox Cloud Gaming.

It is not known, however, when the manufacturer intends to announce the model, let alone its release date. In addition to the image, a post from Xbox’s official Twitter account reinforced the buzz, saying, “What did we say about putting old prototypes on your shelf, boss?”

Mysterious device on the Xbox boss's shelf could be a dongle prototype to play Xbox Game Pass on TVs and monitors

The post by Phil Spencer shows a photo in his office with the aim of displaying a statue of Vault Boy, mascot of the Fallout series, in a message celebrating 25 years of the franchise and congratulations to the producer Bethesda Softworks. In a short time, users noticed the rectangular device with the Xbox logo on the top shelf, and the repercussion was even greater after the response from the manufacturer’s official Twitter account.

It has already become customary for the Xbox boss to discreetly reveal future company products in his photos. On previous occasions the Xbox Series S has been seen on its shelf ahead of its official announcement and a Kojima Productions figure has appeared on its shelf before the partnership with designer Hideo Kojima and his studio was announced.

In May of this year, a Microsoft spokesperson confirmed the existence of the “Keystone” project, a low-cost device that would connect to any TV and monitor to allow Xbox cloud gaming via Xbox Cloud Gaming. However, something undisclosed has caused the company to change direction and rethink its approach, according to the rep, which could mean it will still be a while before we officially hear from the dongle.

Microsoft recently partnered with TV maker Samsung to add the Xbox app natively to select television models to access Xbox Cloud Gaming games without needing a console. The app is capable of streaming games in 1080p quality at a frame rate of 60 fps.

Xbox Cloud Gaming allows you to play Xbox Game Pass games through the cloud over the internet