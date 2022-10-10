Xiaomi 12T and 12T Pro arrive on AliExpress with 200 MP camera and promotional price

The new Xiaomi 12T and 12T Pro hit the market with good specs and premium build. Smartphones seek to deliver the best possible quality to the most demanding users, and the Pro model stands out for having a 200 MP main camera. In addition, this smartphone also has the most powerful processor on the market today and delivers 120W charging, something that is also present in the common model. Want to know more details about each smartphone? So scroll down and see where to buy them.

















economy and market

07 Oct

















entries

05 Oct



Xiaomi 12T Pro





Launched with 200 MP main camera, Xiaomi 12T Pro “steals the spotlight” with its high quality photos. The smartphone is capable of recording videos in 8K resolution and also comes with an improved night mode. The 200MP main camera offers industry-leading resolution, and with it, users can capture crystal-clear photos with fine detail at any time. The device also offers 2x zoom on the sensor, and it also has OIS and improved night mode to take clear and sharp photos even in extreme low light conditions. The smartphone also has an 8 MP ultrawide camera for landscape and macro photos with another 2 MP for you to capture the smallest details of everyday life. For good selfies, there is also a 20 MP front lens.

Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

Powering the entire set, the Xiaomi 12T Pro has the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor. Produced in 4 nm, the chipset delivers the best performance in the smartphone market and Xiaomi guarantees that the vapor chamber will always keep the smartphone cool. The set consists of 8GB or 12GB of RAM with 128GB or 256GB of internal storage.

120W charging

The Xiaomi 12T Pro still has a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W HyperCharge charging. According to the manufacturer, with it it is possible to fully recharge the smartphone in 19 minutes. The 12T Pro still has 5G connectivity, Bluetooth 5.2, WiFi 6E and NFC for contactless payments.

120 Hz AMOLED screen

The 6.67-inch CrystalRes AMOLED display completes the Xiaomi 12T Pro set. This panel has a resolution of 1.5K and brings vivid colors, in addition to supporting a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Finally, the manufacturer delivers a number of features, such as Adaptive True Display and Adaptive HDR.

Xiaomi 12T





On the other hand, the Xiaomi 12T is a little simpler in the field of technical specifications, but the smartphone retains the elegant and flashy design of the Pro model. It also has a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1.5K and a rate of 120 Hz. However, the processor chosen by the brand is the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra, and it works with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage.

On the rear set of cameras, the smartphone has a 108 MP main lens to ensure good photos in all scenarios. The 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro cameras are shared with the Xiaomi 12T Pro. The battery also has a capacity of 5,000 mAh and supports 120W fast charging, with Android 12 running on top of the MIUI 13 interface in both cases.

Where to buy?