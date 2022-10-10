Yasmin and Medina, Maira and Arthur, Iza and Sérgio… Remember the couples who broke up in 2022 | celebrities

2022 was not a very romantic period for some famous couples in Brazil and abroad.

After the news of the end of the marriage of Jojo Toddynho and Lucas Souza on Saturday (8), – apparently they have already reconciled – Iza announced this Monday (10) that she is divorced from her husband Sérgio Santos.

But it wasn’t just. The year began with the news of the end of the marriage of Yasmin Brunet and the surfer Gabriel Medinaand in the last ten months we’ve seen big names announce that they are coming to a close in their lives.

It was the case of Maira Cardi and Arthur Aguiar that took fans by surprise when they told that they are no longer together. The businesswoman made a public statement last Thursday (07) and continued to talk about it on her social media.

“Who marries, marries forever, never thinks they will separate. But only the couple knows the real reason that caused the separation and having completely different views. They are two different minds, two different feelings and two versions of the same story. wasn’t complex and disrespectful enough, millions of people are starting to create theses in addition to those that already exist”, he said.

Other well-known names in Hollywood also revealed that they were following different paths and generated intense movement among fans. It’s the case of ex-boyfriends Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson and Gerard Pique and Shakira who divorced amidst rumors of betrayal.

While some have already found new loves, others are still single and enjoying their free lives, light and free. Check out the list of more than fifteen relationships that ended in 2022.

Yasmin Brunet and Gabriel Medina

The year began with the separation of Yasmin Brunet and Gabriel Medina confirmed by the model’s press office on January 27. In her latest publication, a video where they appeared hugging, she talked about the athlete’s depression, who left a comment in a farewell tone. “Thank you for everything, you were an angel in my life. I will always be grateful,” he wrote.

Actors Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet announced their separation in January. The two had been together for 16 years and married for four years. They had two children together — Lolla, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13. Momoa is also a stepfather to Zoë Kravitz, Bonet’s daughter with her first husband, singer Lenny Kravitz.

Isis Valverde and André Resende

Actress Isis Valverde announced the end of her relationship with André Resende in February this year. In a statement, the couple said their marriage ended with friendship and respect. Isis and André met in 2016 and started dating in the same year. They got married just two years later, in 2018, on a farm in Guaratiba, in the West Zone of Rio. Together, they are parents to three-year-old Rael.

Lucas Lucco and Lorena Carvalho

Lucco would have asked for the separation from Lorena Carvalho on March 18, the day before the couple’s son, Luca, turns 1, but the public announcement only came a few days later. The two tied the knot in August 2020 in a home ceremony for 10 guests. The countryman and the model have Luca, who turned 1 on March 19.

André Luiz Frambach and Duda Reis

Actors André Luiz Frambach and Duda Reis announced the end of their lightning relationship on March 23. The artists had been friends for five years and had taken up the relationship in early February of this year.

Soon after, André got back together in July with his ex-girlfriend Larissa Manoela. The two had ended their relationship in October of last year. Duda, on the other hand, started a new love with businessman Du Nunes in August 2022.

Bianca Andrade and Fred announced the end of their relationship on April 22. They are parents of little Cris, 1 year old. After rumors of betrayal by the youtuber, the information was revealed by him, who issued an official statement on his Instagram to communicate the couple’s decision: “Please don’t ask us, we want to live our lives in peace”.

In early May, singer Wanessa announced the end of her marriage with businessman Marcus Buaiz. Through her social network, the singer said that the two decided to end their marriage respectfully.

‘After 17 years together, a relationship based on love, mutual respect and happiness, we announce that we are no longer a couple. After much thought, we have peacefully decided to end our marital relationship,” she said.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

The dating couple Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were together for nine months before breaking up in August 2022. The Mirror revealed, citing a source close to the socialite, that the age difference was one of the reasons for the end of the relationship between the two. : Kim is 41 years old and Pete is 28 years old. The businesswoman continues to support the comedian and praise her personality.

Despite not publicly announcing the end of the romance, Anitta and Canadian producer Murda Beatz stopped following each other on their social networks and deleted the photos together. The relationship was publicly revealed by the funkeira herself on June 12, 2022. In April of this year, however, the two had already appeared together, when Murda participated as a DJ in Anitta’s show at the Coachella festival in California, USA. . In mid-September, the singer shared an outburst saying she was “feeling used”. Thus, the rumors that the couple would have ended the relationship only increased.

On June 4, the end of the marriage between Gerard Piqué and Shakira was announced. The end was marked by rumors and betrayal by the player who, weeks later, publicly assumed his new affair with the model. Clara Chia.

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard

News broke that Emily Ratajkowski and her husband of four years Sebastian Bear-McClard had split in July 2022. On September 9, Page Six reported that the couple filed for divorce and Sebastian was embroiled in several rumors. that he would have cheated on the model. The “My Body” author and film producer, who share 1-year-old son Sylvester, secretly married in a civil ceremony in February 2018, after going public with their romance just two weeks earlier.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone have split after more than four years together. News of their split broke on August 30, 2022. The couple, who had been keeping the details of their relationship off-camera, had been together since December 2011. They made their first public appearance as they sat front row at the Oscars in 2020. .

Rumors say that Leo would be having an affair with Gigi Hadid after they were spotted at a party in the mood for romance.

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff

Florence Pugh confirmed that she split from Zach Braff earlier this year after being together for three years. In a September 2022 Harper’s Baazar cover story, Pugh spoke about the difficult decision to keep the split private for many months.

Maiara, from the pair with Maraisa, and Fernando Zor, from the pair with Sorocaba, are no longer together. According to information, the engagement of the sertanejos came to an end for the 10th time and was confirmed with people close to the (now) ex-couple.

Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus

Tish Cyrus filed for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus on April 6, 2022. This was the third time the couple has filed for divorce. Miley Cyrus’ father and his wife have been together since 1992 and have four children: Miley, 29, Noah, 22, Trace, 33, Brandi, 34, and Braison, 27.

After a month and a half of fiery passion, Julia and Kanye split in February 2022 and without any drama between them. As she said at the time: “You would love it if I was soooo upset! The media would love to paint a picture of me as a sad, adorable woman crying alone on a plane, but it’s not true! Kanye and I are on good terms! I have love for him, but I wasn’t in love with the man, Jesus Christ, what do you think I’m 12?!”

Maira Cardi and Arthur Aguiar

Once again, the marriage of Maíra Cardi and Arthur Aguiar has come to an end. On Thursday (07), the information was confirmed by the businesswoman herself, who shared an old click next to the actor, from when she was still pregnant with Sophia.

“End of our journey together, but the beginning of a new path better for both of us”, she captioned, without giving further explanation.

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley