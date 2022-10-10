You don’t come back from the war without wounds

Coach Rogério Ceni said he understood the protests of São Paulo fans in the 1-0 setback against Botafogo, yesterday (9), at Morumbi. According to him, the defeat in the final of the Copa Sudamericana left a wound in the heart of São Paulo.

The game at Morumbi was marked by protests from the crowd, who supported and pushed the team during the match, but expressed their indignation before and after the ball rolled. As the players left the field, fans in the stands chanted “shameless team” and “whoo, we want a player.”

“You never go to war and come back unharmed, you always end up getting hurt, it’s a delicate moment in that sense, the fans wanted to be champions, we would like to be champions, unfortunately we can’t, but it’s football. title, it weighed a lot,” said Ceni.

According to the coach of São Paulo, the wound of the vice-championship will only be healed with good results from the team, which still dreams of a place in the pre-Libertadores.

“Only time and results will improve the wounds of a game that so many people went there anyway hoping to be rewarded with an achievement, but we failed in that. Today that wound was open and protests came, which is appropriate at this moment, the fans are outraged, we will continue to work”, said Ceni.

weight of defeat

Ceni admitted to being down for São Paulo’s vice in the South American Image: Ettore Chiereguini/AGIF

The tricolor idol admitted the downfall with the defeat in the South American final. Ceni highlighted that São Paulo played all the titles in the season, but acknowledged that the team’s performance was below both in the decision of Paulistão against Palmeiras and in the final of Sula against Del Valle.

“For me the defeat in the final weighs a lot because it is São Paulo, because I identify with the club. I love working here and I would like to deliver titles to São Paulo, but at the moment we have to be honest. we arrived in two with chances of being champion, but we were not prepared, we played below what we played on average in the championships, there is no logical explanation”, he analyzed.

lessons

In Ceni’s opinion, one of the decisive factors for the two runners-up in the season was the lack of experience in key moments of most of the squad.

“Some players need to reach more finals to create this victorious environment, there are few players with titles here, many are young, others only have the São Paulo title as a foundation, so go through it”, he explained.

Focus on Pre-Liberators

With the defeat to Botafogo, the second by 1 to 0 in the Brasileirão, São Paulo stopped at 40 points and dropped to 11th place in the championship. Tricolor, however, has one less game.

If they win the late match against Coritiba, the team will be just two points away from the 8th place América-MG, which today would be in the pre-Libertadores, since both the finalists of the Copa do Brasil and the continental tournament are in the G-6. of the Brasileirão.

“I’m here working every day, I give myself as much as the players do, I arrive very early to work, I analyze opponents, I give as much information as possible, we are doing our best. less that can leave us alive. We do our best, the management tries to give the best conditions possible, everyone is trying to help São Paulo out of this difficult position.”

At the press conference, Ceni also stated that he intends to remain in office and fulfill his contract until the end of 2023, but asked for changes in the São Paulo squad for the next season.

Schedule

After the defeat in the end to Botafogo, São Paulo will have a week to recover and pick up the pieces to face the leader Palmeiras. The classic is scheduled for next Sunday (16), at 16:00 (Brasília time), at Allianz Parque.