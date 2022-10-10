“You need to be careful”; Vampeta ‘raises the tone’ with Vitor Pereira and gives advice to Duílio on the future of Corinthians

Corinthians beat Atlhletico Paranaense 2-1 at Neo Química Arena, in a game valid for the 31st round of the Brasileirão, last Saturday (8), in their last test before the first game of the Copa do Brasil final against Flamengo, which will take place this Wednesday (12), again within their domains. The confrontation against the Cariocas is extremely important for Timão’s planning for the 2023 season. If he goes to Libertadores, President Duílio should make more investments in the team next season aiming at the continental championship twice.

A Copa do Brasil title can also be decisive for Vitor Pereira to continue at Timão in 2023. After the victory against the Paraná team, the captain was asked if he will remain at Alvinegro and consequently renew his contract. However, as in the last interviews granted, the professional lost sight of his permanence in national football.

“I already talked to Duilio. He knows the timing for us to talk again. Then we’ll talk about the future. But at the right time. It has to be our president speaking, not me. Meanwhile, body and soul, with passion, giving everything for the club and then the decision (to stay or not). The decision has to do with the stability of my family. If they’re not okay, as much as I want to, I won’t be okay either. If you feel that stability… I know what I want. Let’s see if it’s possible”, evaluated Vitor Pereira after the victory of Corinthians against Atlético Paranaense.

Who was irritated by the posture of the Portuguese was Vampeta. The Jovem Pan commentator stated that it is past time for Vitor Pereira to decide whether or not to continue so that Timão does not have its planning jeopardized for the next season. The former player does not condone the attitude that the Portuguese has been doing with President Duílio Monteiro Alves.

“One month to go until the Championship ends, your family still doesn’t know if you’re going to stay? Does your wife not know, you earn 1 million a month and do not know if she will be happy in Brazil? It’s the same thing in São Paulo, the board needs to ask Rogério if he’s going to stay or not. Guys need to be aware of that.”said Vampeta.