Your hands reveal what you feel

Studies related to the field of body language and facial expressions indicate that it is possible to identify a person’s emotions not only based on the eyes and mouth. Hands can also reveal what you feel through very common gestures, like thumbs up and clenched fists, for example. These aren’t the only moves that reveal information about you. Keep reading and learn more.

The body speaks

You have certainly heard the expression “The body speaks”. Like all popular sayings, this one is also not for nothing. After all, our emotions are intertwined between body and mind. That way, even when it’s not what you want, the body can send signals that go against what you say you feel. So, in addition to facial expressions, analyzing individual body parts also indicates how you feel. Hands are one of them.

To recognize emotions like anger, fear or distress, people focus on facial expressions. However, fully analyzing the different parts of the body provides important data on the intensity of certain emotions and makes the analysis of body language more complete.

Research indicates greater recognition of emotions when looking at the whole body

Researcher Ellen Blythe, from Birkbeck College, located in London, carried out a study with the presence of 100 participants. The objective of the research was to be able to measure people’s ability to identify emotions through the whole body or just isolated parts. Images with different emotions were shown to the participants. In some were the whole bodies and in others just parts of the body in isolation.

Of the results obtained, naturally the identification of emotions through the analysis of the whole body was more significant. However, observing only the hands is more effective in recognizing emotions, if they are compared to the other parts of the body in isolation.

So when you are having trouble knowing what the other person is feeling, or even if you want to hide your feelings more effectively, bring your attention to your hands, because they are better able to convey your emotions.