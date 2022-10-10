Zelensky says Russia wants to cause panic and chaos in Ukraine | Ukraine and Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday that Russia had premeditated attacks on Ukraine to provoke panic among Ukrainians and targeted the country’s energy infrastructure.

“They want panic and chaos, they want to destroy our energy system,” Zelensky said in a video in Kiev.

“The second target is people. Such a moment and such targets were specially chosen to inflict as much damage as possible.”

Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, was again the target of Russian attacks on Monday. The government confirmed that several explosions left people dead and injured.

An aide to Ukraine’s Interior Ministry said eight people were killed in the attack on the central Shevchenkivskyi district. Another 24 people were injured. The police, however, report different numbers: five dead and 12 injured.

Images show streets hit, cars on fire, civilians killed and a lot of smoke in the Ukrainian city.

Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kiev, said on Telegram that the blasts took place from the “heart of the city” and the targets were the city’s infrastructure. He asked residents to stay in shelters and avoid the central region of the capital.

According to the Ukrainian government, at least 75 missiles exploded in Ukraine on Monday.

According to the government, Ukrainians were already preparing for the possibility of retaliation from Vladimir Putin, after an explosion destroyed the bridge connecting Russia to Crimea on Saturday (8), cutting off a key Russian supply route. Sirens alerted air strikes across the country.

Civilians crowded the Vystavkovyi Tsentr metro station in central Kiev. A strong smell of gas spread.

This is the first attack on the Ukrainian capital after months of fighting.

Kiev suffered heavy bombing at the start of the war but was relatively calm for months until Monday’s attacks. Russia abandoned an advance on Kiev because of strong Ukrainian resistance fueled by receiving Western weapons.

Since then, Moscow and its representatives have focused on the south of the country and the Donbass region, an eastern territory made up of Luhansk and Donetsk.

Ukrainian news agency Uniam also reported that several missiles hit Dnipro, a major industrial center in the capital region of the country. The agency also reported attacks on Zhytomyr, Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi and Lviv.