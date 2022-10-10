Zelensky speaks of ‘missile terror’ to argue Russia doesn’t want peace

President accused Russian president Vladimir Putin of terrorism in his traditional night speech

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers traditional nightly speeches since the conflict with Russia began in Eastern Europe



the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyemphasized this Sunday, 9, that the “missile terror” of Russia against the Ukrainian population is proof that the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, does not want peace and does not want to negotiate. In Zaporizhzhia, “at least 14 people died yesterday [sábado] at night as a result of Russian attacks on residential buildings” and the number “may increase” because “the wreckage is still clearing the rubble,” Zelensky said in his usual evening speech. According to the Ukrainian president, more than 70 people were injured, including 11 children, while “hundreds of families were left homeless”. “An entire block, from the first to the sixth floors, was destroyed by one of the missiles, a Kh-22 anti-ship, aimed at an ordinary nine-story residential building. The one who gave the order and those who carried it out knew what they wanted,” he declared. Russian missile attacks in Zaporizhzhia have killed at least 43 people since Oct. 3, according to Zelensky, who also recalled that there were more attacks in other cities using Iranian missiles and drones. Most of these air strikes “targeted Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure and civilians”, denounced Zelensky. “When someone wants to negotiate, they don’t do it. And when someone is a terrorist, that is exactly what they do,” he harshly criticized.

*With information from EFE