Zinho criticizes Botafogo coach’s statement about Brazilians not knowing Tiquinho: ‘I was world champion and there’s a coach who doesn’t know me’

The technician’s statement Botafogo, Luís Castrowhich surprised many Brazilians not knowing Tiquinho Soares was criticized by the commentator Zinho, from ESPN. The former player considered that it is not the obligation of commentators and fans to know all the athletes, citing that the curriculum of Glorioso’s number 9 does not encompass big clubs.

– Why is it surprising that they don’t know Tiquinho? For those looking for reinforcements, the performance analysis sector, that’s their job, each to their own. I here as a commentator don’t know, I don’t know all the players. I was world champion and there’s a coach in Brazil who doesn’t know me, passes me by and doesn’t greet me. Will I be upset about this? The guy has no obligation, suddenly he didn’t see that moment – ​​said Zinho on the “Sportscenter” program.

– Many people in the press did not follow Tiquinho, who did not play in any top team in Brazil. Outside, from the most well-known clubs, let’s put it this way, he only played in Porto and Olympiakos. I don’t know if he (Luís Castro), for example, would pass by me and recognize me. I think he’s a great coach, but less so. This thing of the coach going to the press conference and teaching what he has to ask, talk… It’s each to his own – he added.

World champion with the Brazilian team in 1994, Zinho, however, recognized that many people, because they don’t know the player, end up making early and unfair criticism.

– There are also a lot of people who don’t know how to make an analysis and belittle the guy, disrespect the guy, so I agree with Luís Castro, you have to wait for the guy to play. And I applaud Tiquinho, he’s playing very well, I didn’t know him,” he admitted.