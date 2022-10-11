10 Characters Milly Alcock Could Play In The MCU » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

dragon house apparently established its timeline in the most recent episode, after several significant time jumps and reworking. While this can be scary and difficult for viewers unfamiliar with the source material, fire and blooddeal with, dragon house dealt with these obstacles quite effectively. This is largely due to the seminal cast and performances by the younger cast, especially including Milly Alcock as the young Rhaenyra Targaryen.

The Australian actor is a breakout star of the War of Thrones prequel series, giving Rhaenyra nuance, strength and clever humor, providing a solid foundation for Emma D’Arcy to build on. While your time in dragon house come to an end – unless they flashback – Milly Alcock certainly has a bright future ahead of her. Given her popularity and talents, she could be right for a number of roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Milly Alcock would make a great ghost spider

On various online platforms such as Twitter and Reddit, there is a consensus on who Milly Alcock can be as perfect as in the MCU, and that is Gwen Stacy, aka Ghost-Spider. Gwen, of course, has been stable in Spider mancomics and movies – being played by Bryce Dallas Howard in spiderman 3Emma Stone in The Incredible Spider Man movies, and Hailee Steinfeld in spiderverse films. If she finally made it to the MCU, Alcock would make a great Gwen.

Tom Holland’s Peter definitely needs new allies and friends after his existence is erased from everyone’s memories. Spider-Man: No Way Home and Gwen’s Ghost-Spider is a perfect new addition, therefore. She is, however, locked into contract restrictions like other Sony-owned characters Black Cat or Silver Sable, but if a deal can be made, many fans would love to see her appear in spiderman 4. His introduction would be in line with the overarching narrative of the Multiverse Saga, so this might give some hope.

Milly Alcock could play an interesting sorceress

Thor: Love and Thunder ended with the heartwarming words, “Thor Will Return.” While this may have come as a surprise to Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi (via CBR), it does mean he could finally team up with one of his classic foes, Amora the Enchantress. She’s one of the few remaining great Asgardians missing from the MCU, and Alcock could be a great fit for her.

Although Sophie DiMartino’s Sylvie in Loki is being set to take on the Enchantress moniker – being an amalgamation of the second Enchantress and Lady Loki from the comics – which needn’t limit Amora’s introduction. While Sylvie would be an anti-hero like Loki, Alcock’s Amora could become an outright villain, and she could see the character evolve in various projects, as long as she doesn’t fall victim to the MCU’s villain problem.

Some MCU Fans Want to See Milly Alcock Play Emma Frost

Thanks to gradual efforts throughout Phase Four since lady marvel and She-Hulk: Lawyer, mutants are becoming a more prevalent sight in the MCU. While only Kamala has been named a mutant (unlike Mr. Immortal or El Aguila), soon key mutant players will be here, including Emma Frost. As Amora the Enchantress, Emma Frost could be a good role for Milly Alcock as she would allow her to grow in character over time.

Emma Frost is someone who might even end up directing her own Disney+ series, embodying her sinister deeds for the Hellfire Club or her running a mutant school of her own. This would be a character quite different from Rhaenyra, but just as subtle and morally complex, so Alcock could shine.

Milly Alcock Might Continue Playing Dark Angel in the MCU

There’s no shortage of popular, well-known characters that Alcock could play in the MCU, but if they want someone that casual fans probably aren’t familiar with but should, then Shevaun Haldane, aka Dark Angel, is a great option. She is a British heroine who was given magical technology by the Angel of Death, using her newfound powers and knowledge to fight Mys-Tech (a modern corporation run by sorcerers who were granted immortality by Mephisto).

She could be an unexpectedly cool ally for Doctor Strange, Wong, Kit Harrington’s Black Knight, or even Blade. As such, there are a few places that can present it as Agatha: Chaos Coven – which we hope will finally bring Mephisto into the fray – or wherever the Black Knight appears next. With Alcock in the role, Dark Angel could become a much more popular character and even gain a second life in the comics.

Phyla-Vella would be an interesting role for Milly Alcock to play.

While the MCU is currently moving forward with its multiversal saga, what will likely follow is the expansion and exploration of the franchise’s cosmos. That would mean introducing cosmic heroes like the Silver Surfer, Quasar, Genis-Vell and/or Phyla-Vell. Alcock might end up being a good fit for the latter.

Phyla-Vell is already linked to the MCU as her father in the comics is Mar-Vell (or, in the MCU, her mother as the character was gender-swapped. captain marvel and performed by Annette Benning). Alcock could certainly pass for Benning’s daughter. Phyla is also one of the other characters who goes by Captain Marvel in the comics and even joined the Guardians of the Galaxy, so maybe she’s referenced in The wonders and/or Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

There is a possibility that Songbird could be introduced in the MCU

Alcock’s turn as Rhaenyra might be all the audition she needs to play a fantastic new anti-hero in the MCU as Songbird. She was originally known as Screaming Mimi, a supervillain with a supersonic voice, but years later she adopted the new moniker Songbird as a member of the Thunderbolts. While the list of Rays was revealed at Comic-Con this summer, she is a pivotal character for the team in the comics, so she could still appear in some capacity.

Unlike some of his teammates, Songbird transitions to becoming a more heroic figure, even joining a version of the Avengers for a while. Her story could be fascinating to watch throughout the MCU, especially if played by Alcock, so I hope they give her the chance.

Milly Alcock would be a great viv if

Milly Alcock may also have a role as a new teenage heroine in the MCU. Also, Ghost-Spider, she could also be a good fit as Vision’s daughter Viv. Following WandaVision, Vision left to his own devices, possibly to learn what it’s like to be human. An important part of that journey in the comics was him raising a family, including a daughter who would eventually follow in her father’s footsteps as a superhero.

With Ironheart taking on the role of Iron Man and Kate Bishop, Hawkeye, she would be the perfect contemporary for Vision in the team of Young Avengers that is apparently forming. Viv would be a completely different character from Rhaenyra, giving Alcock a good opportunity to show her reach.

Some MCU Fans Might Be Interested in Seeing Milly Alcock Play Lilith Drake

Thanks to one of the most exciting new entries in the MCU, werewolf at night, Marvel’s horror has a solid foundation to expand on. They were teased in the opening sequence, but vampires are the logical next step and with them, their king, Dracula. Alcock could be a good person for this side of the MCU as Dracula’s rebellious daughter Lilith Drake.

If Dracula ends up as the villain in Blade, so that’s all the link they would need to bring in Lilith. She could be an ally of Blade in his fights, though their partnership was troubling due to her parentage. She could even be part of an eventual Midnight Sons or Legion of Monsters team.

Milly Alcock Might End Up Playing Captain Britain

Two characters set to join the MCU are twins, Brian and Betsy Braddock, aka Captain Britain. Both are tied to understanding the multiverse in the MCU, so would be logical inclusions before Avengers: Secret Wars. Alcock could be a good fit for Betsy, who has an interesting backstory in the comics.

Betsy is importantly linked to the mutant ninja, Psylocke; they’ve switched bodies for many years in the comics, so they’ll have to deal with her role in the MCU with specificity and Alcock could help with that. Whether one of them, or better yet, both, Captain Britain is a great candidate for his own Disney+ movie or series.

Milly Alcock Might Play MCU’s Kitty Pryde

Another mutant that Alcock can be charming, as is the one that many have been hoping will be a part of the X-Men from the start, Kitty Pryde. The young heroine is capable of going through almost anything, and is often accompanied by her trusty alien dragon, Lockheed – an amusing resemblance between her and Rhaenyra Targaryen – and she is one of the most popular X-Men.

As the MCU continues to evolve, Kitty Pryde could become an incredibly important character in the franchise, appearing in most movies or TV shows. This would be a great role to see how Alcock evolves as a storyteller and star.