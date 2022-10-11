21 content to celebrate all forms of mothering

When we talk about ways of mothering, the joys and challenges are included in the combo, but we must also consider the variety of realities, whether by class, race, family composition and others.

With the use of social networks, some mothers share their experiences of mothering in different ways, so we have separated some content for you. read, watch and listenin addition to profile indications to follow in the Internet.

Check it out below.

TO READ

“Motherhood Joys”, by Buchi Emecheta, Dublin publisher, 1979

The writer Cidinha da Silva recommended to Nós the book “Alegrias da Maternity”, by the Nigerian writer Buchi Emecheta, published in 1979 by Dublinense. It tells the story of Nnu Ego, the daughter of an African leader sent as a wife to a man in the capital of Nigeria. Determined to fulfill her dream of motherhood, she ends up submitting to precarious living conditions, having to raise her children alone. The book shows how she fights for the traditions of her people even in the face of adversity.

“Maternity in the Plural”, by Deh Bastos, Glaucia Batista, Ligia Moreiras, Marcela Tiboni, Mariana Camardelli, Annie Baracat, Elisa Von Randow, Fontanar editor, 2021

Released in 2021 by the publisher Fontanar, “Maternidades no Plural” brings the report of six mothers and their different ways of mothering. Annie Baracat portrays her process of single motherhood by choice after the adoption process. Ligia Moreiras, who never dreamed of being a mother, helps other women who face the same process. Glaucia Batista, the atypical mother, talks mainly about language development in childhood.

“The mother of the mother of her mother and her daughters”, by Maria José Silveira, Globo Livros publisher, 2019

The novel by Maria José Silveira, published in 2019 by Globo Livros, takes up slavery times, presenting the way in which women fought to survive the exploitation of pau-brasil, sugarcane and gold, domination and oppression of the colonizers and their partners.

TO WATCH

“Mother’s Only Love” (2020)

Short film filmed in the Public Jail of Franca (SP) by directors Julia Hannud and Catharina Scarpellini. The dimension of the feminine, and what it means to construct one’s own gender identity within prison, are the central themes. The short film gave rise to the feature film “Saudade Mundão”, which also talks about women in the same prison system.

The short can be watched on youtube.

“Pieces of a Woman” (Pieces of a Woman – 2020)

Hungarian director Kornél Mundruczó’s feature chronicles the mourning of Martha (played by Vanessa Kirby). The film brings the anguish, silences and challenges that this mother faces, even to live her pain and grief. It’s worth watching, but get ready, it’s a movie to make you cry.

The film can be watched on Netflix.

“Mother Solo” (2021)

With cuts of race and class, Camila de Moraes’ documentary is built from the speeches of black single mothers from the outskirts of Salvador. Without support from the family, the partner and the State, the film shows the reality of motherhood in Brazil.

The documentary can be watched through the website.

“Forbidden to be Born in Paradise” (2021)

The documentary came about after a visit by journalist and filmmaker Joana Nin to the island. It brings the story of three women, residents of the island of Fernando de Noronha, in the final stretch of pregnancy. After a determination by the State, since 2004 all pregnant women are obliged to leave the island after the seventh month of pregnancy and have their children on the mainland.

The film can be watched on Globoplay.

TO FOLLOW

We list profiles of black mothers that we follow on Instagram for you to also strengthen and follow.

Andressa Reis (@andressareiis)

Black mother, author of the children’s book “Da cor que eu sou”, shares information and experiences about her motherhood process.

Ana Paula Xongani (@anapaulaxongani)

Ana Paula is a businesswoman, designer, presenter, podcaster and columnist.

Camila Aguiar (@camilaaguiar_sp)

Mother, doula and sociologist. Camila is an intersectional feminist and anti-racist, articulator at Mulheres Negras Decidem. Creator of the Intersectional and Anti-racist Doulas course in São Paulo.

Gabi Oliveira (@gabidepretas)

Gabi is a social communicator, youtuber, podcaster and activist. In the networks, she tells about the process of adopting her children.

Quilombo Family (@familiaquilombo)

Adriana Archbishop, Josimar Silveira (Jones), Akins and Dandara. A black family sharing affection, care, anti-racist education and ancestry

Luciana Bento (@amaepreta)

Black mother, writer and sociologist, talks about motherhood, blackness and literature.

Mainha do Afrodengo (@lorenaife)

Journalist, entrepreneur and educommunicator. In addition to talking about motherhood, she has a profile about afro relationships.

Sapatão Maternity (@maternidadesapatao)

Aline Brito and Alessandra Ayabá show how the routine is being mothers of Jamal and Jawari, and a process of black and lesbian motherhood.

Priscila Obaci (@priscilaobaci)

The art educator and author of Poesias Pós Parto (@poesiasposparto), shares her maternal experience with her children Melik Rudá and Bakari Mairê.

Viviane Pires (@oimaternidade)

Mother of Luma and Jorge, Viviane shows in her profile black family life and her process in the maternal role.

Xan Ravelli (@xanravelli)

Black woman, feminist, businesswoman, TV presenter, wife and mother. In the networks she talks about emotional support and black family life.

TO LISTEN

Mama Respect (Marina Peralta, 2018)

O reggae by Marina Peralta was released after the birth of her first daughter, and narrates a new way of looking at life, from the mother’s point of view.



A Mother’s Only Love (Rap Detainees, 2003)

From the album “Amor… Só de Mãe o Resto é Puro Ódio”, the song addresses different experiences of a young man, with friends and relationships. However, at the end of the day, he recognizes that the only sincere love he receives comes from the mother figure, the person who is always there to care and forgive.



Maternative (2019/2020)

Although already finished, the podcast discusses black maternity and the balance with the professional side. Each episode has the participation of a guest reporting her experiences.

