5 other characters that are LGBTQIAP+

Recently, Scooby-Doo’s character Velma was confirmed as a lesbian; check out other LGBTQIAP+ characters from pop culture!

In the past, it was considerably difficult to watch television or consume books and comics that contained, in their plot, characters who spoke openly about their sexuality or who came out as gay.

However, with the passing of the decades and a greater normalization of homosexuality, many screenwriters have finally allowed their characters to ‘come out of the closet’, and finally reveal to the world their love interest side.

For example, recently, after many decades of existence, finally Velma — from the class of Scooby Doo — was revealed to be a lesbian. The news came after the release of the special Halloween episode, ‘Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!’, in which she falls in love with the designer identified as Coco Diablowho also wears glasses, a turtleneck sweater and is fond of animals.

However, the confirmation also displeased many more conservative groups who prefer to keep characters from the past exactly as they were. With that in mind, here are five other outstanding characters from pop culture who are LGBTQIAP+:

1. Dumbledore (Harry Potter)

Probably one of the most famous cases of homosexual characters in all of world pop culture is the extremely powerful and wise wizard, Albus Dumbledorefrom the literary universe of the most famous little wizard in the world, Harry Potter. In 2007, the author of the books, JK Rowlingconfirmed that the headmaster of Hogwarts School is gay.

At the time — close to the release of the seventh book in the saga, ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows’ — the author, when asked about the matter, revealed that Dumbledore was in love with his opponent, Gellert Grindelwaldwho had won in a showdown in the universe’s past — even before Harry Potter be born — between good and evil witches.

2. LeFou (Beauty and the Beast)

Now leaving the literary universe of Harry Potter, and going to one of the biggest producers of classic cartoon characters, Disney, the big company wasn’t left out either, and it doesn’t have just one LGBTQIAP+ character in its entire multiverse. However, today we are going to highlight a specific character and not much commented on: LeFou.

In the remake of ‘Beauty and the Beast’, released in 2017 and starring Emma Watson — precisely who interprets the Hermione in the movies of Harry Potter! —, LeFouthe villain’s sidekick Gastonis a gay man in the process of being accepted, as reported by UOL’s Universa portal.

In an interview with the British magazine Attitude, Bill Condonthe film’s director, said that “he’s confused about what he wants. It’s someone who’s realizing he has these feelings. It’s a cool, exclusively gay moment in a Disney movie.”

3. Catwoman (DC Comics)

Of course, superhero comics could not be left out of the list either, as they are even one of the biggest exponents in revealing characters as non-heterosexual — and also the ones that irritate conservatives the most. In both Marvel and DC, countless examples can be listed, but for today we will have one of the hero’s anti-heroines Batmana Cat Woman.

In 2015, comic book writer for DC Comics, Genevieve Valentine, wrote on her blog that “this is not just a revelation as a confirmation. She has always been bisexual, but we only decided to tell you now”. Of course, the character was already known for her affairs with the man-bat, but the news just points out that he shouldn’t be the only one on her list.

4. Shun (Knights of the Zodiac)

In the world of anime, LGBTQIAP+ representation is also not left out, and to exemplify one of the most iconic Japanese drawings of many people’s childhood, the Knights of the Zodiac. In the case, the character listed is probably not such a big surprise to older fans, but Shunthe Andromeda Knight, is also an extremely important LGBTQIAP+ character in pop culture.

During a visit to Brazil for the launch of the 3D animation ‘Knights of the Zodiac: The Legend of the Sanctuary’, Yosuke Asamaproducer of the film, answered some questions from fans – among them, one raised the hypothesis of Shun be gay. asamain turn, replied: “We didn’t make him homosexual, but with undefined sexuality. We want the new generation to see what it’s like to accept those who are different.”

5. Ellie (The Last of Us)

In the list it was already possible to see characters from literature, both traditional and in comics, western and eastern animations… And now, finally: video games. Ellie, supporting the first ‘The Last of Us’ — released in 2013, with a sequel in 2020 and a series scheduled for 2023 —, was still a child in the first game of the franchise; however, in the second, at 19 years old, in the first minutes of gameplay she can be seen kissing her girlfriend.

“Ellie is gay. She was born gay. It’s who she is. To explore the nuances of her as a teenager, we wouldn’t do the character justice by hiding a side of her. We want a complete character,” he said. Halley Gross, co-writer of the first game’s 2018 extension ‘The Last of Us: Left Behind’. It was there that the confirmation that Ellie is a lesbian came up, when she appears kissing her friend Riley in a flashback.