Abel apologizes to journalist and regrets Palmeiras draw: “It wasn’t our most inspired game” | palm trees

The Palmeiras coach, as promised, started the press conference after the draw with Atlético-GO, in Goiânia, for the 31st round of the Brasileirão, this Monday, portraying Guilherme Gonçalves, the Litoral News journalist who took a “kick”. of the coach two rounds ago, after the victory over Botafogo. As he was suspended in the previous round, the Verdão coach only spoke now.

– I wanted to start this conference with the subject Guilherme. I confirm everything I said, I made a point of speaking publicly and I confirm everything I said. I called him, apologized and everything is fine between us. I wanted to make that clear here,” said Abel.

1 of 2 Abel Ferreira during Atlético-GO x Palmeiras — Photo: Heber Gomes/AGIF Abel Ferreira during Atlético-GO x Palmeiras — Photo: Heber Gomes/AGIF

Following, the Portuguese spoke about the tie with Atlético-GO, a team that is in the relegation zone, in the final stretch of the walk to the Brazilian title. The distance to the runner-up Inter, which was 12 points, dropped to 10 with this result.

– For you to see how difficult it is, it seems easy, but it is not winning and scoring away. It has the help of its terrain, public and when you can’t win it’s important to add points. Today was not our most inspired game, although we started well, but within what the teams produced, the result was fair – he commented.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

– In our analysis of the match against Fluminense (3-2 victory by Atlético-GO), we realized how difficult it would be to hold this team in the second half, I don’t know if because of the ease with which they adapt to the weather. We got into the game well, we wanted to win the game as quickly as possible and define as soon as possible and we were losing performance, our level. And we didn’t play a good game from the 20 minutes until the end. But I know it’s true that we didn’t deserve to leave here defeated, but also not as a victory – added Abel.

Best moments: Atlético-GO 1 x 1 Palmeiras, for the 31st round of the Brasileirão 2022

Palmeiras will now return to the field on Sunday, at 4 pm, to receive rivals São Paulo at Allianz Parque. There are seven rounds to go in the Brazilian Championship, and Verdão remains comfortable in the lead.

🎧 Listen to the podcast ge Palmeiras🎧

See other topics from Abel’s interview:

– Not the only one. I know that in total we have 54 goals made from set pieces, Flamengo has 52, São Paulo 50 and Atlético-MG 44. It’s not just Palmeiras, it’s a championship that scores many goals from set pieces. It’s a job that Castanheira has done well, it’s his responsibility. I think it’s the 23rd or 24th we’ve done in the Brazilian, we have 20 more positional attack feats, nine transition feats and we’re a team that takes advantage of everything, I play in every way. And let’s go on like this

“Look, I don’t think you’ll be offended or upset. The questions are all legitimate and so are the answers, but I’m not going to answer this one. I hope you’re not offended.

palm trees favorite against Atletico GO

– You want to look at a team that fights not to fall, but I look at a South American semifinalist team. A team that goes 2-0, something has to have. He has a new coach, the motivation of his players, the fact that he plays at home in this tough climate, Weverton and the players had warned him about it, today we couldn’t do more than that. There is our demerit, but also the opponent’s merit. It has an experienced team, well assembled and the fact of playing the Sudamericana took away time and freshness to play. In my opinion, it’s a team to be up there.

– I’ve talked a lot about Endrick, you have to be careful. You always ask, did you see the anxiety he went into to score a goal. He is training with us, we need to be patient and he will enter when I want to understand that it will be necessary.