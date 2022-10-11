Actor arrested? Find out what you didn’t know about Zombieland

One of the most beloved horror-mediums of the 2000s, zombieland changed the subgenre’s films forever, and there’s a lot about its production that’s too interesting to be lost in time.

Directed by Ruben Fleischer, the film tells the story of a group of four strangers who must team up to survive a zombie outbreak that caused the apocalypse on Earth. With names that include Emma Stone, Jesse Eisenberg and Woody Harrelsonthe survivors need to get to Pacific Playland, which is supposed to be a safe place.

Check out some of the most interesting details about the film below:

Initial concept and a legend in the direction

Initially written to be the pilot of a TV series, the production invited the master of horror John Carpenter to direct it; according to the writers, he had been very interested.

However, the idea ended up becoming a feature film, and in the portion of revisions it had in the story, the filmmaker ended up leaving the project.

Actors who were almost part of zombieland

Among the names of actors who were invited to be part of the film and for one reason or another ended up not participating are Jamie Bell (Billy Elliott), Taylor Lautner (The Twilight saga), Megan Fox (Transformers) and Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld).

One of the actors was arrested

zombieland was filmed entirely in the state of Georgia, in the same location used in The Walking Dead. While it is different elsewhere in the United States, recreational use of marijuana is still illegal in the state.

During the recordings, Woody was arrested for possession of narcotics because he was caught smoking a joint. Production was delayed for a full day due to confusion with authorities.

The cameo that didn’t happen

In addition to the absurd plot that guarantees a lot of unforgettable moments in the film, the scene in which the four protagonists take refuge in the mansion of Bill Murray is always mentioned. With the actor still undead at the scene, the survivors even smoke one with the actor.

Originally, who was scheduled to appear in this scene was the actor Patrick Swayzein Ghost across the life. Unfortunately, due to his cancer diagnosis, the actor had to cancel the appearance.

