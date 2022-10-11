actors rely on fan interaction on Twitter; Look!

Ever since news broke that Hugh Jackman would team up with Ryan Reynolds in “deadpool 3” with his famous role as Wolverine, fans of both actors are excited to see Wolverine and Deadpool together on screen after more than a decade.

Now, the duo has gone a step further and asked their fans to caption a photo of them on Twitter with the hashtag “Throwback Thursday.” The image appears to show what Hugh Jackman and Reynolds would look like on the set of the new sequel and which was posted on Jackman’s official Twitter account. From this, the actor’s 14.9 million social media followers may have noticed two men enjoying the upcoming film, which is still in production.

According to information from Comicbook.com, the photo recently posted on social media showing Hugh Jackman with his hands over his mouth while Ryan Reynolds stands by his side in Deadpool outfit is just the latest stunt the two actors have pulled off to announce their production. .

Asking fans for suggestions on captioning options for the post, the two seem to be enjoying working together on some project again, after fake feuds escalated in the media, making them two of Marvel’s biggest stars.

Hugh Jackman has played Wolverine in various iterations of the “X-Men” franchise since 2000, alongside a string of other actors including Halle Berry, Jennifer Lawrence and Anna Paquin, while Ryan Reynolds has played the R-rated character Deadpool since 2016.

Reynolds, as Deadpool, has been a character that has lasted much longer than originally imagined, as the actor has sought out several other roles for Marvel and DC Comics in the past that have threatened his career, including the “Lantern” box office bomb. Green” and an appearance in “Blade: Trinity”.

He played Deadpool’s alter ego Wade Wilson in 2009’s “X-Men Origins: Wolverine,” which marked the first time Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman appeared onscreen together in a Marvel movie and sparked their alleged rivalry.

Marvel fans seem to be really enjoying seeing Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds playing well on the set of “Deadpool 3” as, as mentioned, the two have been having a tense, albeit fake, feud on social media for quite some time. . So Hugh Jackman’s Twitter post today is just one of the many ways they’re promoting “Deadpool 3.”

The film is due to hit theaters in September 2024, and the two actors confirmed their decision last month. Apparently, production is still underway and the third installment of the “Deadpool” franchise is still filming for now, which means observant social media users are likely to see a lot more photos and videos of them together.