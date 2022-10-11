After a day of sinking, Coast Guard rescues fishermen surrounded and attacked by sharks

Two fishermen were rescued Sunday morning (9/10) by the US Coast Guard while sharks defended themselves after a fishing boat sank in the Gulf of Mexico.

The group of three fishermen with life jackets was about 40 kilometers south of the small town of Empire (Louisiana, USA). two of them were surrounded by sharks when a Coast Guard vessel arrived. They came to be attacked and injured in the hands, which they used to ward off predators. The third was taken out of the sea, a few hundred meters away, by a rescue force helicopter.

Relatives reported the men missing when they failed to return home from a fishing trip on Saturday (10/8).

The Coast Guard began a search of an area of ​​1,250 square miles. The sinking occurred on Saturday morning.

Rescue of fishermen surrounded by sharks in the Gulf of Mexico Photo: Disclosure / US Coast Guard District 8

Shark ripped fisherman’s vest Photo: Reproduction/Facebook(US Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans)

Fisherman (left) rescued after shipwreck in the Gulf of Mexico Photo: Handout/US Coast Guard District 8

Rescuers in the Gulf of Mexico receive first aid in a helicopter Photo: Reproduction / Facebook (US Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans)

“We searched an area roughly the size of Rhode Island and are grateful to have found these missing fishermen.”said, according to MLive, Lt. Commander Kevin Keefe, coordinator of the Coast Guard Sector search and rescue mission in New Orleans.

Fisherman (left) rescued after shipwreck in the Gulf of Mexico Photo: Handout/US Coast Guard District 8

Fisherman rescued after shipwreck in Gulf of Mexico is taken to hospital Photo: Disclosure / US Coast Guard District 8

Two of the men were hospitalized with injuries from shark attacks. One of them also showed signs of hypothermia. All three are now in stable condition.