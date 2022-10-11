After Mbappé’s new controversy, newspaper says that the French star’s relationship with Neymar and Messi is only professional: ‘There is no chemistry’

After a post on social media, the newspaper Marca, from Spain, highlighted that the relationship between the Brazilian, the Argentine and the French is nothing more than formal for sporting reasons.

the dressing room of PSG it’s divided. The observation is from brand newspaper, from Spain. According to the publication, the cast is divided into two groups. on the one hand, Neymar and Messi and on the other Mbappe. After a new controversy by the French striker, the Spanish vehicle highlights that the trio’s relationship is merely formal.

“The relationship between the duo formed by Leo Messi and Neymar with Kilyan Mbappé does not go beyond merely sporting. There is no chemistry and the winning character of the three leads them to share space and seek victory for their team”, highlights Marca this Monday (10th).

According to the publication, other PSG players are making the team’s dressing room even more divided. marquinhos and verratti would be closer to Neymar and Messi and Sergio Ramos would be keeping Mbappé company.

It is true that Mbappé’s relationship with Neymar has not been good for some time. Since accepting the renewal with PSG, before the start of the current season, the Frenchman seems to have entered into a collision course with the Brazilian. In addition, some controversial episodes that the Frenchman has been involved in have made their relationship difficult.

The most recent was through social media. After the draw with Reimsfor the Ligue 1 round, Mbappé posted a photo on Instagram in which the message ‘pivotgang’ (pivot gang) could be read in the caption. This was interpreted behind the scenes at PSG as a provocation to coach Christophe Galtier, who has been casting the striker in a more centralized role, as a kind of false 9.

The attacker’s attitude, according to Marca, would have caused the leaders of the PSG squad to have a meeting with Mbappé this Monday to talk about the attitude.