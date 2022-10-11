Amazon: 27% off iPhone 13 Pro

If you want to change your iPhone, you better not miss this chance. O iPhone 13 Pro 256 GB in gold color is almost R$ 3,000 off on Amazon. That’s right: it’s 27% off one of the brand’s latest releases.

iPhone 13 Pro iPhone 13 Pro 256 GB in gold color

BRL 7,701

It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion for a faster, more responsive feel and an A15 bionic chip for lightning-fast performance. Still about performance: there’s nothing to complain about (really) about the iPhone 13 Pro. There are 6GB of RAM, which make the device run smoothly. It is fast and stable, even when running heavy games.

And, of course, photography is a show in itself. It comes with a Pro camera system with new 12MP Telephoto, Wide and Ultra Wide cameras; LiDAR Scanner; 6x optical zoom range; macro photography; Plus, cinematic mode adds shallow depth of field and automatically shifts focus in your videos. Finally, for those who don’t give up selfies, the front has 12 MP with night mode, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording.

Finally, the battery. According to Apple, the model can play up to 22 hours of video.

Attention: as this is a promotional action, the price of the iPhone 13 Pro may change at any time, depending on the amount of items in stock or units reserved for this offer.

