America reaches 45 points and ‘series’ stay in Serie A for the 2nd year

photo: Marina Almeida/America Amrica players before the match against Fluminense starts, for the 31st round of the Brazilian Championship

Over the years, America has gained more and more sporting regularity and notoriety in the national football elite. With a 2-0 victory over Fluminense, this Sunday (9), at Maracan, for the 31st round of the Brazilian Championship, Coelho achieved a new feat. Alviverde reached 45 points, a number that practically assures the club’s permanence in the first division for another season.

The 45-point mark is seen by many mathematicians and football scholars as the ‘magic number’ to seal continuity in Serie A in Brazil. Since the beginning of the season, America’s directors and players have stated that achieving this score is the club’s main objective in 2022.

According to data from Department of Mathematics at the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG)In this edition of the Brazilian, a team that reaches 45 points will only have a 0.96% chance of falling Serie B. However, due to the combination of games, according to the mathematicians, America has no more chance of being relegated.

“In addition to having reached the point of permanence in Serie A, with seven rounds to go, a great achievement, because it is the second year in a row that America is staying. said technician Mancini.

Other goals

With the first objective of the season already achieved, America will try to repeat last year’s feat and qualify for the Copa Libertadores. Also according to UFMG, the team has a 22.1% chance of playing in the next edition of the continent’s biggest competition. On the other hand, Minas Gerais have a high probability of playing in the next edition of the Copa Sudamericana: 76.1%.

Currently, the team led by Vagner Mancini is in 8th place, two points from 7th, Atltico, which has 47. Flamengo, the last team in the G4, has 52 points. Until the end of the championship, America will face three teams that are ahead of them in the table: Flamengo, Internacional and Palmeiras.

Check out the last seven matches of America in Serie A do Brasileiro 2022:

America x Fortaleza

Valid: 32nd round

Date: October 15th

Location: Independence, Belo Horizonte

America vs Flamengo

Valid: 33rd round

Date: October 22

Location: Independence, Belo Horizonte

goals x america

Valid: 34th round

Date: 26th of October

Location: Serrinha Stadium, Goinia

America x International

Valid: 35th round

Date: 2nd of November

Location: Independence, Belo Horizonte

Red Bull Bragantino vs America

Valid: 36th round

Date: 5th of November

Location: Nabizo, Bragana Paulista-SP

palm trees x america

Valid: 37th round

Date: 9th of November

Location: Allianz Parque, So Paulo

America vs Atltico-GO