‘Amsterdam’: Film with Christian Bale and Margot Robbie could become the biggest financial flop of the year

Despite the grandiose cast, the comedy-drama ‘Amsterdam‘ flopped on its North American box office debut and could become the biggest financial disappointment of the year.

The long directed by David O. Russell (‘The Good Side’) debuted with just $6.5 million In the USA.

Internationally, the feature adds $3.5 million – totaling a global debut of weaklings $10 million.

According to a new report by deadlinea New Regency revealed that the film should generate a loss of US$100 million. The information indicates that the initial production budget was only $50 millionbut due to the COVID-19 pandemic, more $30 million were added to the original value.

Furthermore, despite receiving a B rating from the public in CinemaScorethe film was slammed by critics, winning only 33% approval on Rotten Tomatoes.

Enjoy watching:

It is worth remembering that the film is already showing in national cinemas!

Set in the 1930s, three friends witness a murder, become suspects and uncover one of the most outrageous plots in American history.

Based on fact that meets fiction, the film stars the Oscar-winner Christian Balethe two-time Oscar-nominated actress Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Alessandro Nivola, Andrea Riseborough, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Matthias Schoenaerts, Michael Shannon, Mike Myers, Taylor Swift, Timothy Olyphant, Zoe Saldanawith the Oscar winner Rami Malek and the two-time Academy Awards winner Robert DeNiro.

Written and directed by Russell, the feature film is produced by Arnon Milchan, Matthew Budman, Anthony Katagas, David O. Russell and Christian Bale.

Don’t forget to watch: