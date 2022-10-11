Analysis: Miguelito and Ed Carlos show that Santos solutions are (again) at the base | saints

Backed by Orlando Ribeiro, with whom he worked for years at São Paulo’s base, Ed Carlos came in at halftime and took over the midfield, participating in two of Peixe’s three goals in the second half.

The athlete has been part of the main squad since the end of the São Paulo Junior Football Cup this year, but only now – in the last quarter of the year – has he been given space and a few minutes on the field.

The other good news was Miguelito’s first appearance with the Santos shirt. Born in Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia, the 18-year-old attacking midfielder came on in the final minutes of the second half and got good individual shots from the left side.

The appearance of these two athletes shows the best way to build a promising future for Santos, which is nothing very different from what characterizes Peixe as a brand of innovation and creativity in world football: space and protagonism for young graduates in the base categories.

In the most recent transfer window for Brazilian football, the club went to the market and signed Nathan, Luan, Carabajal and Soteldo. Despite the importance of the Venezuelan for this team, the other three have not yet taken off and have seen the Meninos da Vila do the job on the field.

Ângelo still hasn’t managed to score a goal at Vila Belmiro, but he has grown in income and has been increasingly important for the creative sector, contributing passes to his teammates. Marcos Leonardo is Santos’ top scorer this season with 19 goals and, despite his young age, he is an undisputed name in the current squad.

Historically, Santos are often strong when they are true to their DNA as a revealing club. Competing in Brazilian football has been increasingly complicated, given the difference in revenue with rivals such as Palmeiras, Flamengo, Atlético-MG and Corinthians.

Still in debt and struggling to attract talent to play in Vila Belmiro, Santos can – once again – find the answers they are looking for in the youth trained at the base. For this to work, of course, it is also necessary to fix some outstanding issues such as hiring a football executive and defining the new coach.

