Anderson Silva bets on Charles do Bronx’s victory against Makhachev | combat

Charles from the Bronx will have a big fan when he enters the Octagon on October 22nd to face Islam Makhachev in the main event of UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi (UAE). The Chute Boxe/Diego Lima athlete was appointed by former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva to beat the Russian and regain the lightweight title (up to 70kg).

+ Share this article via Whatsapp

+ Share this article via Telegram

– Of course Charles Do Bronx will win, brother. I’m with Charles Do Bronx, 100%. I think I spoke to him once. Today he trains in the team that I once coached, Chute Boxe. I believe Charles is ready for this fight. I know it will be difficult, but I think he will win. I’m very excited – he said, in an interview with the “Full Send” podcast.

1 of 2 Anderson Silva bet on Charles do Bronx’s victory against Islam Makhachev at UFC 280 — Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images Anderson Silva bet on Charles do Bronx’s victory against Islam Makhachev at UFC 280 – Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Spider also revealed a game he usually plays at home with his children in which he quotes Charles and showed admiration for the Brazilian.

– Sometimes I play here at home. There are two things I do here: when I do something crazy, my kids say, “Dad, you’re crazy.” And I say, “No, I’m Gracie. I’m a Gracie.” That’s the joke. When my kids say I’m too old to do anything, I say, “No, I’m Gracie.” And the other (joke) is, “My name is Charles, Charles From the Bronx, man.” They are jokes. Charles Do Bronx is an amazing fighter and nobody can talk about him because the kid is doing something crazy and training hard. He’s been training a lot for many, many years and I think that now the UFC has started to see more of his value within the company,” he concluded.

UFC 280

22 October 2022 in Abu Dhabi (UAE)

MAIN CARD (3 pm, Brasília time):

Lightweight: Charles do Bronx vs Islam Makhachev

Bantamweight: Aljamain Sterling vs TJ Dillashaw

Bantamweight: Petr Yan vs Sean O’Malley

Lightweight: Beneil Dariush vs Mateusz Gamrot

Flyweight: Katlyn Chookagian vs Manon Fiorot

PRELIMINARY CARD (11 am, Brasília time):

Welterweight: Belal Muhammad vs Sean Brady

Middleweight: Makhmud Muradov vs Caio Borralho

Light Heavyweight: Volkan Oezdemir vs Nikita Krylov

Featherweight: Zubaira Tukhugov vs Lucas Almeida

Lightweight: Magomed Mustafaev vs Yamato Nishikawa

Welterweight: Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs Gadzhi Omargadzhiev

Middleweight: Armen Petrosyan vs AJ Dobson

Flyweight: Muhammad Mokaev vs Malcolm Gordon

Bantamweight: Karol Rosa vs Lina Lansberg